Free early American folk music concert set for Sunday

FAYETTEVILLE – A free concert of early American folk music, will be held 2-4 p.m., Sunday, July 9 at the Headquarters House, 218 E. Dickson St., in Fayetteville.

Loco Focos, a quartet of performing musicians from Oklahoma will play and discuss each of their tunes at the Headquarters House. Free parking in the courthouse parking deck will be available during the afternoon.

The group plays at various historical reenactments and ceremonies all over the region on period style instruments with no sound amplification.

Jim Spillars, a past president of the Washington County Historical Society, and veteran Civil War reenactment enthusiast and musician in his own right, encourages those interested in pre- and post-war music to attend.