Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Opinion Sports Obituaries Religion Special Sections Distribution Locations Photos Contact
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Giving life

by Lynn Kutter | July 5, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Elizabeth Harris of Farmington prepares to donate blood during a blood drive held June 27, 2023, at Farmington United Methodist Church. Terri Herendaz, team leader with American Red Cross, assists Harris. More than 20 people donated blood.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Elizabeth Harris of Farmington prepares to donate blood during a blood drive held June 27, 2023, at Farmington United Methodist Church. Terri Herendaz, team leader with American Red Cross, assists Harris. More than 20 people donated blood.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Elizabeth Harris of Farmington prepares to donate blood during a blood drive held June 27, 2023, at Farmington United Methodist Church. Terri Herendaz, team leader with American Red Cross, assists Harris. More than 20 people donated blood.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Elizabeth Harris of Farmington prepares to donate blood during a blood drive held June 27, 2023, at Farmington United Methodist Church. Terri Herendaz, team leader with American Red Cross, assists Harris. More than 20 people donated blood.

Print Headline: Giving life

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT