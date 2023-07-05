Hershel and Wylie’s Woods

I have a cousin who lives deep in the Ozarks of northern Arkansas. So deep, in fact, I'm not even sure where. All I know is that he inhabits a house at the end of a dirt road, in a place he calls "Wylie's Woods."

Now, he lives by himself, but he is definitely not "alone." Among the other creatures who live in the woods around the house is a large bear named Hershel. Originally, Hershel was part of a family of bears that hung around Wylie's Woods, but eventually he became the only bear that hangs around, quite possibly because of his relationship with my cousin, and the perks that come with it (free food).

Early on, we all worried about Wylie. (Some of us still do.) We were afraid that some day he would "drop off the grid" and we would never find his body. (Insert your own bawdy joke here. We did.) But over time, partly owing to the fact that Wylie keeps bear spray and a very large caliber pistol with him at all times, our fears were somewhat relieved.

To be honest, a lot of us envy Wylie. About once a day, I seriously contemplate buying a rustic cabin somewhere in the mountains and leaving this hectic life behind. I would love to just sit on a front porch and watch sunrises and sunsets, and worry about... nothing. It would be nice.

Of course, I can't do that. Not even Wylie does that. We are all tethered to this thing called life, with all its conflict and uncertainty, as well as its beauty and joy. And while it's nice to "get away from it all" occasionally, we are still -- most of the time -- immersed in living.

And I wouldn't have it any other way. Oh, I sometimes get tired and cranky, but most of the time I'm like a kid at an amusement park, constantly saying to myself, "Oh wow! Look at that!" Or, "Oh wow! Listen to that!" Or, "Oh wow! Smell that!" (That last one is especially true when it has to do with food.) Every minute of life is filled with some degree of wonder and mystery, even if it's sometimes wondering what will kill us first, the chocolate cake or the t-bone steak.

And like I said, sometimes we get tired and cranky, and we do need to leave life behind for a bit. While I would hesitate to suggest hanging out with bears, it's true we sometimes need to rest, recreate, and rejuvenate away from our normal environment. I like the mountains. My wife likes the beach. So guess where we're going in July. (If you guessed Florida, give yourself a hand.) And when you get tired and cranky, try to avoid getting bitter about life and find a place to relax and let your mind idle for a day. Or two. Or seven.

And if you see a house for sale that's at the end of a long dirt road deep in the Ozarks, give me a holler. I may be in the market for one.

Doug Chastain is a retired teacher and is currently a largevehicle transportation specialist for the Siloam Springs School District. (Okay, he drives a bus.) He is also a grass maintenance technician at Camp Siloam. (Yeah, he mows the lawn.) You can contact him at [email protected] . The opinions expressed are those of the author.