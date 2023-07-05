Manage Subscription
Lincoln chief, captain attend Arkansas Leader program

by From Staff Reports | July 5, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Submitted photo Capt. William Redfern, left, and Chief Kenneth Albright with Lincoln Police Department stand with the certificates they achieved through the Arkansas Leader program sponsored by the Criminal Justice Institute and the FBI.

LINCOLN -- Lincoln police Chief Kenneth Albright and Capt. William Redfern recently attended the Arkansas Leader course, designed for supervisory positions and upper-level leaders.

According to the Criminal Justice Institute, the executive level training is taught by distinguished lecturers and takes a multi-faceted approach to examining current leadership principles.

Recognizing that attendees are leaders in their agencies and communities, Arkansas Leader aims to advance individual professional development that is transferable to their respective organizations and communities.

The program is sponosored by the institute and the FBI and is designated as one of the FBI's 16 Command Colleges.

Print Headline: Lincoln chief, captain attend Arkansas Leader program

