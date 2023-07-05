Local pitchers deal in West sweep

CONWAY -- Kamryn Uher plays fearless, a trait that served her well in closing out a game-one, 1-0, win over the East in Saturday's Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star softball doubleheader.

Uher wound up pitching the West to a 1-0 win over the East at Farris Field at the University of Central Arkansas.

She admitted the hitters she faced were pretty good.

"I was going in to play my best game, control what I can, and go out with a bang," Uher said.

Uher checked off that list in short order.

She came on in relief of Van Buren's Emberlin Caldwell, who pitched four hitless innings in the opener at Farris Field at the University of Central Arkansas.

Caldwell hit the strike zone on 34 of her 45 pitches, and struck out six. When she subbed out, along with Mansfield catcher Brooklyn Adams, Uher teamed up with Gravette catcher, Keeley Elsea, from the Lady Lions' Class 4A state championship team.

Uher allowed a bunt, then dominated the East.

"Everything was working," Uher said, of her pitches. "It was fun playing with the best in the state, go out there one more time, playing one more time for Farmington."

The West scored its only run in the third inning when Ireland Cooper of Greenwood reached on a bunt with one out, then scored on a double down the third-base line by Benton's Addison Davis.

Uher, a UA-Rich Mountain signee, went 0-for-1 at the plate, and got on in her second plate appearance when she was hit by a pitch.

Uher's high school rival and sometimes travel ball teammate, Chloe Hillian, of Prairie Grove, had an equally impressive outing in game two. Hillian threw four scoreless innings, allowing just a single while striking out seven.

"It felt great just to show everyone what I had worked so hard for and become," Hillian said.

She worked her way out of a jam after walking two batters to load the bases with one out. Hillian struck out the next two batters to end the threat.

The West pushed three runs across in the third inning and added two more in the fourth.

A passed ball allowed courtesy runner Kailynn Garis of Nemo Vista to race home. Abbi Baker of Wonderview hit a two-run double to bring in Mountain Home's Emma Crabb and Brooke Beyer of Har-Ber in the third inning.

In the fourth, Garis drove in a pair of runs when she tripled to score Greenland's Samantha Powell and Cooper.

For Hillian, the highlight came through "getting to see all the other players across the state, who had all worked hard, to play together and against each other."

The West jumped out to a 5-0 lead, then gave up a run when Heather Compton of Little Rock Central scored on a fielder's choice grounder by KiKi Pickens of Beebe in the fifth inning.

The West countered in the sixth inning with Madison Pratt of Springdale Har-Ber singling to plate Valley Springs' Aidan Gorton, who banged out a two-out triple.

The East also added a final run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Kelsey Baker of Marion doubled and scored on a single by Sarah Davis of Harding Academy.