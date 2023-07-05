Mutually beneficial sponsorship

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Kreese Tully's learning the ropes of the rodeo business early.

The 8-year-old team roper, son of Mackey Tully and Kelli Cripps-Tully of Gentry, made a promotional appearance for his sponsor's grand opening as Realty Mart opened a new branch office in Prairie Grove with a bang Saturday.

The event began at 4 p.m. with a ribbon cutting, featuring Prairie Grove Mayor David Faulk and members of the city council in attendance to welcome the new business to the community, and continued until dark when those present were invited to set up lawn chairs and watch Prairie Grove's Independence Day fireworks display.

Rodeo competitors, especially those who, like Kreese, venture far and wide to perfect their craft, find sponsorships essential to fund their excursions.

"He travels all over the U.S roping," Kelli said.

The junior cowboy won a cash prize by finishing third in the average out of 200 teams roping at Ada, Okla., the weekend of June 23-25 and prior to that won a belt buckle, ropes and ball caps among his prizes at a Wickenburg, Ariz., roping event. Kreese has won five buckles so far this year.

Kreese recently picked up a sponsorship from Realty Mart's Kaci Johnson, from the Siloam Springs office. His other sponsor is Fast Back Ropes. So, who better to entertain the host of children expected to be in attendance at Realty Mart's Prairie Grove grand opening by bringing his roping dummy and giving free lessons to kids. One of those young men, Zayden Bowien, of Lincoln seemed to be getting the hang of it and was consistently lassoing the roping dummy by the time the event wound down.

Rodeo tends to span multiple generations, which can bring up some interesting comparisons.

Parents, now second-generation rodeo competitors, who ran the junior rodeo circuit 35-40 years ago might not remember having to go get sponsors in order to be eligible for the finals, but it's now a requirement for their kids, the third generation. In many cases the first-generation grandparents bore the brunt of the costs decades ago.

Kreese and his younger sister, Klaytsie, 6, both plan to attend their first rodeo finals this year. The siblings practice daily and set their goals high.

Their parents, Kelli Cripps-Tully and husband Mackey Tully, are guiding both junior rodeo riders and helping them to reach their goals. Each child's required to obtain $250 worth of sponsorships as part of qualifying for the finals.

The couple brainstormed and came up with a fundraising plan by designing a calendar to provide friends and family a straightforward way to support the youngsters by buying a day to sponsor.

According to Kelli, this seemed to be the most realistic way to expand the pool of potential sponsors and include folks who reside a little further down the road.

In return for sponsorships, those who contribute to Kreese and Klaytsie, the family promises, "lots of love and generosity," along with a personal "thank you" card, and each sponsor's name will be put in a drawing for a half hog.

Kelli emphasizes, "These kids are not asking for a handout; they are asking you to support them in their dreams and hitting their goals. Mom and dad say 'thank you' for believing in these two babies."

She expressed thankfulness to Johnson and Realty Mart for sponsoring Kreese.

"Kaci's been really good to Kreese. She follows him around," Kelli said, noting Johnson's showed up at events where Kreese competes.

Speaking on behalf of Realty Mart, Johnson said the agency likes to invest itself within the communities it serves in portions of Arkansas, Oklahoma and Missouri.

"We love small town communities and we love giving back as much as we can. We can't do them all, but we do as many as we can," Johnson said.

During the grand opening Kreese handed out autographed 4x6 photos of himself on horseback with his Instagram account, @kreesetully1, where fans can keep up with him.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Kreese Tully, 8, of Gentry, sports a cowboy twirling a lasso after getting his face painted during the grand opening of its Prairie Grove office by Realty Mart on Saturday, July 1. Kreese is an accomplished team roper who's won five buckles so far this year.

