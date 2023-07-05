Opening with a bang

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Realty Mart opened its new Prairie Grove office, located at 860 West Buchanan Street, with a bang, literally, Saturday.

Actually, the bang or multiple bangs and booms came later on as the grand opening segued into a viewing area to watch Prairie Grove's annual "Freedom Fest" in celebration of America's "Independence Day' with a fireworks display.

The occasion got incorporated into the grand opening, which began at 4 p.m. with a ribbon cutting, featuring Prairie Grove Mayor David Faulk and members of the city council. Flyers mailed out to invite the community to the grand opening extended an invitation to bring along lawn chairs and stay for the fireworks, and scores of people did just that.

Realty Mart holds licenses to operate in Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma with a main office based in Siloam Springs.

Prairie Grove is the first branch office, which will be staffed by Tina Parker, Heather Jetton and Joanie Hannah.

"This grand opening would not have happened without them. We've truly made a commitment to be here," said broker Floyd Reed. "We've been contemplating where to put our next office. We're coming here by choice; it means a lot to me."

Bill Beever, a realtor on staff, noted a "great turnout" for the grand opening.

His colleague, Connie Reed, agreed and praised the festive atmosphere.

"We're enjoying our open house. There are way more people than what we thought," Connie Reed said.

According to realtor Kaci Johnson, out of the Siloam Springs office, the event was planned for around 500 people.

"We probably exceeded that, and possibly doubled that. We had a tremendous turnout," Johnson said.

Hannah, Jetton and Parker organized a variety of family-friendly activities, including door prizes, a beanbag toss, inflatable slides, bouncy house, and free food to celebrate the grand opening.

Matthew Smith, of Fayetteville, and Hunter Diddle, of Prairie Grove, enjoyed the beanbag toss, which Diddle described as "pretty fun."

"It's pretty cool, everybody gets to get together, watch fireworks and be with family and friends. There's nothing better than that," Smith said.

One young cowboy making quite a name for himself as a team roper, Kreese Tully, 8 of Gentry, recently picked up a sponsorship from Johnson through the Siloam Springs office. Kreese gave away autographed photos of himself on horseback with his Instagram tag, @kreesetully1 where fans can follow his career. He entertained children in attendance by bringing his roping dummy and giving free lessons to kids. Zayden Bowien, of Lincoln caught onto the art of roping and was consistently able to lasso the roping dummy by the time the event wound down.

"We're very much involved in communities through rodeo, FFA, 4-H and agri [sponsorships]. Our motto is like a 3-legged milk stool, if you will, we're God -fearing people, we believe in being loyal and having integrity. That's where we stand," Floyd Reed said.

Among its sponsorships Realty Mart supports the Lincoln Rodeo, the Westville, Okla. Rodeo, and Stilwell, Okla. Strawberry Festival, along with car shows, golf tournaments, the Lincoln Fishing Team, Arkansas Youth Bass, Shop with a Cop in Fayetteville, the Green Valley Bible Camp at Rogers and local school sponsorships.

"We're trying to be good stewards in the community," Floyd Reed said.

Johnson echoed his comment with, "We try to do every single thing we can to promote goodwill in the community."

For Johnson, the best part about working as a realtor is meeting people and helping them see their dreams come true.

Floyd Reed said Realty Mart appreciates the opportunity to be in Prairie Grove, and feels very good about the decision to be there.

"We appreciate the welcome we've received. I was thoroughly impressed with the mayor and city council for the attention they showed us, the effort they put forth. They showed up here on a hot, Saturday afternoon on the Fourth of July weekend and they say 'hi' to us," Floyd Reed said.

Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The phone number for the office is 479-846-1234.