OPINION: July 4, 2023: Happy 247th Birthday America!

I guess if the headline did not give it away, this week we all said: "Happy Birthday America."

Independence Day, commonly known as the Fourth of July or July Fourth, is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, declaring independence from Great Britain.

Yes, Independence Day is commonly associated with fireworks, parades, barbecues, carnivals, fairs, picnics, concerts, baseball games, family reunions, and political speeches and ceremonies, in addition to various other public and private events celebrating the history, government, and traditions of the United States.

And as we have all learned in civics class, "Independence Day is the National Day of the United States."

The traditional Fourth of July, this year, fell on a Tuesday (yesterday for this weekly newspaper, published each Wednesday).

For most of the hard-working Americans on the payrolls in non-government jobs, this holiday will not likely result as a day off. It is hard to be off on Tuesday – Monday, it seems, works better.

Postal workers and other U.S. Government offices, however, were closed on Tuesday, July 4th in observance of the actual holiday.

We all, no doubt, celebrated in our own ways on July 4th. This holiday means many things to many people.

Some like parades.

And some folks do not.

Other families held picnics even in this super-hot weather of late.

Some put out their flags to wave from the front of the homes.

More than some, sadly, did not put out Old Glory, that has troubled me.

The local business districts did, once again, rally the Lions Clubs or other groups and the flags did fly on the 4th.

Thank goodness.

Others gathered the family for reunions or big family dinners, barbeques and other events, feeling proud of the accomplishments of family in this country.

Many try to celebrate the 4th tried to equate the holiday to the military or the military might of the nation.

And some like me, like to sit quietly and think about what America and being an American really means to them currently, in this country, this state and this region.

That is not a bad reflection to find the time to sit down, be still and think on these things.

If ever there was a "take-away" from reading these musing, let it be this:

"Just what does being an American mean to you?"

It means more than political parties to me. It means more than who is our president. Or who may be our next president. It means more than our military might.

And it means more – yes, more – if I can see its compassion and humanity towards others.

The Fourth of July should, as we grow older, often bring a tear to the eyes. It happens whether it is at a kid's baseball game when the tinny public address sound systems play that old worn-out tape of the Star-Spangled Banner. Or do we shed a tear when we see that crippled veteran hobbling along at the grocery store with his service cap proudly perched on his aging bald head?

Sometimes I think we fail to see the infinite public infrastructure of our nation – the interstate highways, the federal court buildings, the national parks and the many, many men and women of the agencies of the United States of America.

Yes, I am talking about the soldiers of our military, both in active and inactive service. But I am also talking about the men and women of the USPS, the USDA, the Soil Conservation Service, US Forest Service and thousands of other departments of our national government. All these folks serve each of us in some capacity or another.

Our local public schools, universities and civic buildings and infrastructure would not be in place, perhaps, if not for an intervention from the United States of America.

The Fourth of July this year comes as many say our government has too much to do in our daily lives. I am not touching that question.

I am just asking you to contemplate just a day or so removed from the 4th of July. "Don't you love this country?" I sure do. And while that old country singer Lee Greenwood was not such a good singer. I too am, today and every day, proud to be an American.

Maylon Rice is a former journalist who worked for several northwest Arkansas publications. He can be reached via email at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.