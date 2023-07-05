PG Council votes 5-3 to keep, restore Payne oil painting

PRAIRIE GROVE -- After Prairie Grove City Council turned down an offer from a collector in California to purchase an oil painting donated to the city more than 60 years ago, the man countered with another offer.

This time, the council voted 5-3 to keep the Edgar Alvin Payne painting and look for options to help with paying to restore the painting so it can be displayed and viewed by the community.

Council members Brea Gragg, Rick Ault, Tony Cunningham, Sue Cluck and Doug Stumbaugh voted to keep the painting at the council's June 19 meeting. Council members Paula Ditmars, Rick Clayton and Chris Powell voted against the motion.

A representative with Prairie Grove Historical Society said the organization would help with fundraising to restore the painting, an estimated $8,000 for shipping, insurance and restoration.

The council then unanimously approved a motion made by Gragg to partner with the historical society to raise money to restore the painting.

Mayor David Faulk brought back the collector's second offer to the table. The man offered to pay the same price for the oil painting, $35,000, but also offered to pay to have a copy made of the painting for the city to keep, an estimated cost of about $500.

An appraisal of the painting by Shannon Mitchell with the International Society of Appraisers found the artwork, called "Alpine Slopes," to be valued at $12,000 in its present deteriorated form and to be valued at $32,000 under the hypothetical condition of the painting being restored.

Mitchell examined the painting at the Art Emporium in Fayetteville where the painting is currently boxed up and ready to ship out for restoration.

An undated article from the former Northwest Arkansas Times newspaper says Payne, who was born in Cassville, Mo., in 1883, decided to become a landscape painter at a young age and devoted his life to that. The painting has a connection to Prairie Grove because Payne spent part of his boyhood in Prairie Grove in the late 1800s. He traveled to California in 1909 and in 1918, made Laguna Beach his permanent home.

Elizabeth Dillingham, a member of the historical society, told council members that Payne's grandfather was listed in the 1880 census in Prairie Grove and Payne was in Prairie Grove's 1900 census when he was 17 years old. Payne's parents were married in 1880 in Washington County, Dillingham said.

The painting was donated to the city of Prairie Grove by Elsie Palmer Payne, widow of Edgar Payne, probably in 1962 during a ceremony at the Latta Barn at the Prairie Grove Battlefield Park. The Woman's Club accepted the painting on behalf of the city at the ceremony and the article said the painting was to be on permanent display at the park.

Later, the park became part of the state park system and it was decided the painting did not belong in the park's museum because it was not related to the mission of the park. The painting was returned to the city and then relocated to the Women's Club building where it stayed for 19 years.

Prior to the vote, both Gragg and Ault publicly said they did not want to sell the painting. Gragg said the painting was donated to the city and the city should honor that by keeping the painting.

Clayton said he thought the city should do its due diligence on what's right for the taxpayers.

"We can do the same thing with a copy as we would do with the painting," Clayton said. "I'm for selling it and having a reproduction."

Mitchell's appraisal report said the painting was not dated and depicts a snowy alpine mountain scene under a blue sky with a small group of buildings or houses in the lower right foreground. The mountain landscape is not specifically identified but it's possible it may be a scene near Grindewald, Switzerland. Payne visited the Swiss and French Alps during 1922-23.