PG rally vindicates Miller after emotional blindside

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Ethan Miller got blindsided by what military veterans call an "emotional IED" in the biggest game of the year, suffering a broken fibula on his first carry against Farmington.

IED stands for improvised explosive device and Miller recounted every step of his personal journey, leading up to and beyond the booby-trap he stepped into on the football field.

There was a lot riding on the outcome of a Nov. 5, 2022, historic conference game, marking the first time the rivals competed as members of the 5A West, and Miller, who finished as the Tigers' leading rusher with 1,262 yards, for a whopping 13.2 yards per carry and 17 touchdowns on 96 carries, brimmed with excitement in the pregame locker room.

Head coach Danny Abshier and defensive coordinator Nik Paroubek installed a new defensive scheme prior to that game.

"I kept going over it in my mind. I kept annoying my coach," Miller said.

Wanting to make certain he had his assignment down pat, Miller kept asking, "So on this play, I do this?"

Finally he was told, "You got it down, Miller, just go out there and do it."

At that point Miller relaxed by listening to music but the anticipation was building within him.

"I know I'm about to do good, and then I go out there and I break my leg," Miller said. "I didn't see that coming."

Playoff Seeding

Prairie Grove entered the contest with a 5-1 league record, while Farmington stood at 4-2. In another 5A West game, Harrison (4-2) played Pea Ridge at home. Wins by Farmington and Harrison would leave all three teams with identical 5-2 records and create a logjam, requiring tiebreakers to determine the second, third and fourth seeds from the 5A West for the 2022 playoffs.

The Cardinals hoped to capitalize upon home field advantage for the second year in a row, a factor tilted in their favor by the Tigers' jump up in classification to 5A for football. If Farmington could win and cover the point spread, the second seed and a home playoff game would be theirs, while a loss would render the Cardinals to fourth place and road trip in the playoffs.

Farmington received the opening kickoff and scored quickly, bang, bang, moving 68 yards in a two-play drive. Russell Hodge ran for nine yards, then Cardinal quarterback Cameron Vanzant completed a medium-range pass to Peyton Funk coming uncovered out of the backfield on a wheel route at Prairie Grove's 45. The speedster broke three arm tackles on his way to a 59-yard touchdown.

Miller, the fastest guy on Prairie Grove's roster, covered a slot receiver on the opposite side and never had a chance to get in on the play.

A mere 37 seconds had elapsed and the Tigers trailed 7-0 after the extra-point kick.

Emotional IED

Conner Hubbs returned the ensuing kickoff 48 yards to Farmington's 40 and the Tigers sent out their offense, sensing an opportunity to offset the Cardinal score with one of their own.

Miller took the handoff and ran a sweep to the left. He bounced off the initial hit and spun outside trying to get free, but took a big hit from Farmington's linebackers, sustaining a broken fibula in the process.

In a matter of seconds, Miller's season was over, a turn of events neither he nor his teammates were prepared for. Adding to the shock, a brisk wind enhanced the cold temperatures, making the game downright chilly.

The game was delayed for seven minutes before Miller was wheeled off the field.

A lady EMT told him, "We're going to get you in this warm ambulance."

That wasn't what Miller wanted.

"I don't want to go in the ambulance, I just want to keep playing," he said.

Disappointment hit Miller harder than any opponent ever could. The "emotional IED" hammered his psyche.

"I couldn't help my team out like I planned to help, which really sucked," Miller said. "I was really upset that I wasn't going to keep playing."

Stunned, Prairie Grove's drive fizzled and the Tigers turned the ball over on downs, wasting good field position.

Farmington went three-and-out and punted into the end zone.

Tigers couldn't move the ball and a short punt gave Farmington a first down at Prairie Grove's 48. The Cardinals punched the ball in on an 8-yard Hodge run and jumped out to a 14-0 lead with 3:23 left in the first quarter.

Glimpse Of Hope

The ambulance still hadn't left when Prairie Grove launched its third possession of the contest inside its own 20.

Miller's classmate, Rhett Marrell, carried for nine yards on a fullback dive with Coner Whetsell shifting to Miller's spot at halfback. Next came a play that lifted Miller's hopes.

On second-and-one Tiger quarterback Camden Patterson completed a play action pass to Miller's best friend, tight end Matthew Velasco, who adjusted to catch an under-thrown ball with his back to the far end zone in Cardinal territory near the 47.

"Sitting in the back of the ambulance I saw Matthew's catch. It was the first good play that we had. Matthew caught that ball over that kid and pushed him on the ground. It just made me happy to see that," Miller said.

The 6-feet-2, 225-pound tight end secured the ball at the Cardinal 46 still moving backwards. He turned around and shed an attempted tackle by Farmington safety Sam Wells (5-feet-11, 170 pounds) rolling the defender over and leaving him behind at the 34. Velasco was finally brought down at Farmington's 18.

The 56-yard gain gave the Tigers new life and set up Whetsell's 9-yard touchdown run with 40 seconds to go in the first quarter.

Game Focus

Miller's focus remained with his team and on the game, not his injured self, during the ambulance transport and after arriving at the medical facility.

"When we got to the hospital I still had the game pulled up on my phone [watching the live PGTelco webcast]. I kept trying to get the nurse to watch it with me," he said. "It never really hurt until three days after surgery, then I was fine after that."

Farmington built a 34-12 halftime lead, and went up 41-18 in the third quarter, but had to stop Prairie Grove's 2-point conversion attempt to hang onto its 41-40 rivalry win on the heels of a Patterson to Whetsell 21-yard touchdown pass with 48 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Prairie Grove scored the last 22 points of the contest.

Miller felt vindicated in an odd way.

"It made me feel really good, knowing they were able to come back. Everyone always says that I carry the team. I don't feel like I do. I feel like I just put my part in. I feel that game proved it. They were still doing just as good and better without me there," Miller said.

Farmington earned bragging rights in the 63rd edition of the "Battle of 62," but didn't cover the spread and wound up as the No. 4 seed out of the 5A West. The 1-point win hardly benefited the Cardinals, who went on the road to 5A East No. 1 Valley View.

Prairie Grove retained the 5A West No. 2 seed by virtue of its 46-40 league win over Harrison on Sept. 30, a game in which Miller rushed for a whopping 288 yards on a mere 17 carries, breaking touchdown runs of 64, 44 and 83 yards.

The Tigers hosted a first-round game against Batesville at Tiger Den Stadium.

Both rivals lost in the first round, ending their seasons with the same 7-4 records.

Effective Decoy

In their historic inaugural 5A West campaign, Prairie Grove scored 420 points, averaging 38.2 points over an 11 game span. Defensively, they yielded 334 points, an average of 30.4 points-per-contest. Miller helped Prairie Grove rush for 3,748 yards on 410 attempts, averaging 9 yards-per carry as a team, score 46 touchdowns and run for 18 total 2-point conversions.

The Tiger passing game accounted for 1,210 yards, completing 73 of 132 pass attempts, averaging 16.6 yards-per-completed pass with 12 touchdowns compared to only 6 interceptions. A lot of that was made possible by using Miller as decoy.

His impact as a decoy was never greater than on the winning "flea flicker" play against Harrison that began with a handoff to Miller. He feigned a run up the middle, then stopped on a dime and pitched the ball back to Patterson, who passed to Velasco for a 68-yard touchdown to break a 40-40 tie with 14 seconds to go.

Miller earned All-Conference and All-State honors. Defensively, he accounted for 20 solo tackles, 17 assists, 2 interceptions, 1 knockdown and 1 hurried pass.

He will go down as one of the greatest halfbacks in Prairie Grove's illustrious history of running Abshier's wing-T, but it's Miller's maturation through an "emotional blindside" that opens the door for more significant victories ahead.

Miller continues a lifelong friendship with Velasco forged in the camaraderie of playing football together which began in the first grade. Their careers are going a step further as "preferred walk-ons," along with classmate Corbin Bowlin, also walking on at Arkansas Tech University at Russellville.