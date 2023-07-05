Planners agree on variance, rezoning request

FARMINGTON -- Farmington Planning Commission voted 7-1 last week to allow a variance for road frontage for two lots on Blue Sky Road and unanimously voted to rezone about seven acres on state Highway 170 from agriculture to residential estates.

Prior to the action items on the agenda, two citizens addressed the commission during its public comment period, Phyllis Young and Matt Bates, both with concerns about Goose Creek Village development off Double Springs Road.

Young, who has filed a lawsuit against the city of Farmington, engineers and several developers, reiterated her concerns about flooding on her property from the subdivision. Her lawsuit is asking the court for a preliminary injunction to stop any more construction until the drainage is corrected.

"This one is not happening the way they (engineers) said it would," Young told commissioners. "I think it would be appropriate, and I don't even want to know that you are there, for you to look at the damage being done on my property, just for future reference, for other people that might have this happen to them."

The damage is "sickening, honestly," she said.

She said she would like to think that commissioners are there to protect the citizens and would like to think someone has enough "gumption" to go out there and look.

Young said if someone would come and see the damage, then maybe it's time for the commission to step up and say it might have been wrong about this situation and to do something about it.

Chairman Robert Mann had to stop her from speaking when the 3-minute time limit had expired.

Bates told commissioners he bought a lot on North Yona Lane in Goose Creek Village two years ago from Riggins Construction because a map showed the house would be on a cul-de-sac. Riggins has since been purchased by D.R. Horton.

"Now, there's no cul-de-sac," he said. "They tore the cul-de-sac up about a month ago and built a road through there. So I'm not very happy about that, thinking I was going to live on a quiet cul-de-sac and now, not so much."

Bates didn't have any further comments and Mann said the commission would take it under advisement. Bates abruptly left the room.

After the meeting city officials said the cul-de-sac was only temporary for Phase 1 of Goose Creek Village for fire protection.

Chris Brackett, city engineer with KMS Integrity, and city Building Official Rick Bramall said the concept from the beginning of the subdivision showed the street would be extended in a future phase.

The next day, Bates said he has tried to reach someone with D.R. Horton to talk about the cul-de-sac but has not been able to find a phone number for those building the houses. He said he told his realtor that he wanted the lot because it was on a cul-de-sac and was at the end of the street.

Bates said he didn't comment any further at the commission meeting because he only had three minutes to speak and the commission was not going to address his concerns during the meeting.

"I've not been to one of those meetings before and I had things to do," he said.

Melissa McCarville, city business manager, after the meeting said the city has decided it will place signs where temporary cul-de-sacs are being built so that people will be sure to know about it in the future.

The developer had it "all laid out" with its initial concept, McCarville said.

For action items, Adam Kirkendall discussed his request for a variance to reduce road frontage from 200 feet to 165.41 for property on Blue Sky Road. According to Kirkendall's request, the plan is to split the property into two lots, each having a frontage width of 165.41 feet. The current parcel width is 330 feet.

Commissioner Judy Horne voted against the request because she said the two lots would be the two narrowest lots in a high-end subdivision. No one from the subdivision had any comments about the request.

Kirkendall said he plans to divert the creek in the back of the property onto another part of the land so that area is usable, and McCarville said he first would be required to submit a floodplain development plan.

Commissioner Chad Ball said he supported the variance request because the change still would be "keeping in the spirit of Blue Sky."

Bart Bauer represented the owner, EBL, LLC, for the rezoning request on Highway 170. The property is across the highway from Hillcrest Subdivision, also owned by EBL. Plans are to split the property so it would have four residential estate lots with driveways off the highway. Three of the lots would have just over 1 acre and one lot would have 3.45 acres.

The rezoning request will have to be approved by Farmington City Council.