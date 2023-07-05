Restaurant inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable, one or more priority items. Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance. Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

June 23

Pedal Pops

169 W. Main St., Farmington.

Priority violations: One carton of eggs was being stored on a shelf above ready-to-eat food. Priority foundation violations: None Core violations: None.

