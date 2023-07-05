Secure in saddle

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Steppenwolf's 1968 "Born To Be Wild, the theme from the motion picture, "Easy Rider," takes on a whole new meaning when riding a horse instead of a motorcycle.

"get your motor runnin'

head out on the highway

looking for adventure

in whatever comes our way"

That became one of the most entertaining stories circulating among a host of attendees at Saturday's Realty Mart grand opening in Prairie Grove coming from a rodeo family they've sponsored.

Junior rodeo and play days where competitors aren't required to don rodeo attire, typically play out as a considerably more low-key, less intense atmosphere than the full-fledged version of the sport.

But for every junior rodeo cowgirl, who's dreamed of hitting the big time, especially when witnessing her parents excel and thrill spectators, the transition may come as abruptly as shooting the rapids in a canoe.

On June 16, at the Siloam Springs Rodeo Klaytsie Tully found out firsthand that "real rodeo" offers a much tougher challenge than any video game might simulate.

Klaytsie, the 6-year-old daughter of Mackey Tulley and Kelli Cripps-Tully, of Gentry, persuaded her parents to let her run the barrels for the first time at an actual rodeo. She's barrel raced many times, but this time was for real.

Klaytsie uses her dad's professional heading horse, "Lightning," a 17-year-old speckled gray quarter horse, when she runs the barrels, and "Lightning" lived up to his name.

"Her horse was overly stimulated in this environment, something that she was not used to feeling," said her mother, Kelli. "The power, the excitement, the adrenaline, the music, the bells, the horns, the screaming, the lights, the yelling, the cheering, the big screen ... all made her experience bigger then she could have imagined."

An arena full of people she'd never met cheered her to succeed. Klaytsie didn't expect that but chose to feed off that energy to stay aboard a horse with a high-powered motor.

"It was a big debut for her. The crowd went wild," Mackey said. "Her horse saw himself on the big screen and he was jumping around a little bit. It made mom and dad a little nervous, but she handled it like a pro."

Klaytsie didn't freak out; she focused on staying in the saddle, enabling "Lightning" to do his thing and gallop. Meanwhile, Mackey, was about to come unglued in the stands. He'd planned to video Klaytsie's run with his cell phone but wound up with shots of the ground, fence and sky, on the verge of jumping over the fence, thinking he might have to go get his baby.

Klaytsie made certain dad didn't have to engage in any such super heroic rescue, and Mackey eventually settled back into the stands once he realized he's trained his junior cowgirl right.

"I can't say how proud I am of this tiny little cowgirl. She did all the things right," Kelli said. "She runs this horse in this arena almost every Tuesday night without blemish. This goes to show the amount of electricity that a horse and rider can feel during a show."

The family did get a quality video of Klaytsie stealing the show, thanks to friends who managed to keep their devices aimed straight during the wild ride.