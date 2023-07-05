State park activities

Following are some of the events planned at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park for the first week in July:

Battlefield Tour: After Dark, 8-9 p.m., Friday, July 7. Lives were forever changed here on December 7, 1862. Join us for a 1-mile walk along the ridgeline where the heaviest fighting occurred during the Civil War Battle of Prairie Grove. It will be dark; you will need to bring a flashlight. Meet at the Borden picnic area.

Artillery demonstration: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, July 8. Cannons played a crucial role in the Battle of Prairie Grove. Come experience the sights, sounds, and smells of an artillery line. Firings will take place on the hour beginning at 11 a.m. Meet at the Dogtrot House.

Curator Corner: 1-5 p.m., Sunday, July 9. Historic artifacts help illustrate the many stories of Prairie Grove Battlefield. Our curator will showcase items from the park's collection so you can discover the history they reveal. Meet at Hindman Hall.