Tour of pottery kiln site scheduled

Historic Cane Hill will host the University of Arkansas Archeological Field School from July 3 through August 4 at a local historic pottery kiln site. Professional archaeologists will work with students from around the country to investigate and excavate one of the most important archeological sites in Arkansas. The school will be led by Jessica Kowalski, Ph.D., station archaeologist at the Arkansas Archeological Survey in Fayetteville. The site contains the remains of two wood-fired ground hog-type kilns that were originally constructed in the 1860s.

The general public is invited to tour the historic site on Saturday, July 15. Tours will be led by professional archaeologists, allowing visitors an up-close view of ongoing excavations and a glimpse into the archeological process. Public tours of the kiln site will take place each hour on the half-hour between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Registration is required. To register, go to the website, historiccanehillar.org, for the link to register under the Events tab.

Historic Cane Hill is located on Arkansas Highway 45, approximately 20 miles southwest of Fayetteville and six miles east of the Oklahoma border. For more information, call 479-824-4455.



