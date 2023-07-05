What’s Happening

FAYETTEVILLE EQUALIZATION BOARD SCHEDULE

The Washington County Board of Equalization will begin taking appointments on July 10, 2023. The last day to make appointments will be August 21, 2023. The Board of Equalization will begin meeting at 9 a.m., August 1, in the assessor’s conference room. At this time, the board members will be sworn in, have their organizational meeting, and will begin the session for the year.

FARMINGTON FARMERS MARKET

Farmington Farmers Market is held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays at Creekside Park off Broyles Street.

LINCOLN FARMERS MARKET

Lincoln Farmers Market has been changed to 5-7:30 p.m., Thursdays. It is held at Appletown Store, 1862 Pridemore Drive. The farmers market is sponsored by Appletown and Lincoln Chamber of Commerce.

ALL-ALUMNI REUNION

Lincoln All-Alumni reunion will be 2-5 p.m., Sunday July 9, at the Lincoln High School, U.S. Highway 62, east of Lincoln. Donations will be collected for future scholarships to seniors. Please try to come to visit with other alumni.

PRAIRIE GROVE FARMERS MARKET

Prairie Grove Farmers Market is held 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays on Buchanan Street next to Mock Park. The market is sponsored by Main Street Prairie Grove.



