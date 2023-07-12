Arvest’s Million Meals campaign benefits local organizations

Three local organizations in western Washington County recently received donations from Arvest Bank through its annual Million Meals campaign.

In all, the bank raised $101,791 to benefit more than 30 food partners across northwest Arkansas, southwest Missouri and eastern Oklahoma.

Locally, Grace Place in Lincoln received $1,479; Farmington School District's Cardinal Food Pantry received $1,946; Prairie Grove Senior Activity and Wellness Center received $3,881.

Lance Skaggs, director for Prairie Grove Senior Center, said the Million Meals donation will be used for the center's Meals on Wheels program. The program has grown from 35 people to 77 during the past two years, he said.

Of those on Meals on Wheels, Skaggs said about half pay the suggested donation of $4 per meal and others are not able to pay. The actual cost of the meals is $7-8, he said.

Wendy Burrus, director of Farmington schools' nutrition department, said the donation allows the school to purchase fresh items, such as produce, milk and meat, food not usually available from the NWA Food Bank.

Burris said people can apply for the Cardinal Food Pantry through the district website, www.farmcards.org. Food is available through a pickup service on Tuesdays.

Arvest launched its Million Meals campaign in 2011 based on the continued need to fight hunger across the communities in the four-state region it serves.

With the understanding that $1 can provide the equivalent of up to five meals through local food pantries, the annual Million Meals initiative raises money through special events and donations collected across the bank's footprint with the goal of providing at least one million meals to feed those in need.

The money raised this year will provide 508,955 meals to help area non-profit organizations stock their community food pantries, which is especially important during the summer months when children are no longer receiving free or reduced meals at school.

"We continue to be amazed by the outpouring of support from customers, community members and associates," said Craig Shy, regional bank president of Arvest Fayetteville. "Through their help, we are now seeing contribution levels not seen since before the covid-19 pandemic. We are grateful for their role in fighting hunger throughout our communities and for helping us once again exceed our 'million meals' goal."

During the eight-week campaign, which ended May 27, Arvest collected a total of $459,658 to benefit 84 local organizations in the four-state region. The fundraising total equals 2,298,291 meals – the second largest total ever and nearly 20% more than the previous year. Since its launch, the initiative has raised 22.9 million meals, which includes more than $4.1 million in funds given directly to local community food partners.

The campaign also included $41,759 in donations collected through the Arvest Go mobile banking app, which has helped customers donate $197,299 directly through their mobile devices since the feature launched in 2018.

Submitted photo Representatives of Arvest Bank present a ceremonial check to Prairie Grove Senior Activity and Wellness Center for its Meals on Wheels program. The money was raied through the bank's 13th annual Million Meals campaign.

