Column: Give me this mountain

The concept of rebirth has fascinated mankind throughout the ages.

In the first century the concept of spiritual rebirth was introduced by Jesus in a conversation with a Pharisee named Nicodemus, a ruling member of the religious opposition party.

Because of his position, Nicodemus discreetly came to Jesus by night, and was flabbergasted at what Jesus said. His response is recorded in John 3:4.

"Nicodemus saith unto him, How can a man be born when he is old? can he enter the second time into his mother's womb, and be born?"

The fictional world of superheroes featured a reboot of the DC Universe in 2016, reviving many characters it had killed off.

Now, high school sports in Arkansas bears witness to the rebirth of a legend, with Farmington native Randy Osnes coming out of retirement and taking the reins of the softball program at Springdale Har-Ber.

In June, Springdale athletic director Keith Fimple and Osnes met at McDonald's on Main Street in Farmington. Osnes estimates only about 15 minutes of their hour-long conversation pertained to softball, and a job offer wasn't formally presented, but Osnes' wife, Liz, knew when he got home.

"If it's offered, you're going to take it," Liz Osnes said.

Osnes said "Yes," the couple high-fived, and now there's history to be made.

"There are a lot of similarities to what happened 28 years ago," Osnes said, recalling when he was hired at Farmington he was very familiar with the Farmington athletic program because he grew up there.

Vol Leeds asked him what did Farmington need, not only in football, but also in softball to be successful.

Chris Wood [Springdale assistant athletic director] said the same thing, 'What do you need equipment-wise to be successful?' It's almost a mirror image of what happened 28 years ago," Osnes said.

Osnes fielded questions from skeptics, who asked whether he might be too old for the physical rigors of coaching at 58.

But there's a Biblical precedent for that, too, recorded in Judges 14:9 when Caleb asked for his inheritance, and backed that up by describing his physical fitness and mental sharpness in Judges 14:11, "As yet I am as strong this day as I was in the day that Moses sent me: as my strength was then, even so is my strength now, for war, both to go out, and to come in."

Caleb concluded his request, declaring he's not afraid of giant-sized obstacles by imploring Joshua, "Now therefore give me this mountain."

Osnes knows a program doesn't leap to the top without planning and preparation. One of his top five goals is to increase the numbers in Har-Ber's softball program. A realist, Osnes said that may not happen in his first year, but within 3-to-5 years he wants to eventually field three teams at Har-Ber, varsity, JV and freshmen squads.

One of the first steps towards reaching that goal is holding another try-out on Saturday, July 22 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. A current physical is required to participate.

When Osnes was at Farmington he tried to play up in classification, scheduling as many big schools as possible. Now, that he's at Har-Ber, the Class 6A Lady Wildcats are the big dogs, and Osnes continues looking to fill the nonconference schedule with well-coached opponents.

At Farmington Osnes operated based on a philosophy that said, "let's go play teams that might exploit our weaknesses so that we can turn those weaknesses into strengths."

"There are teams in this conference [6A West] that are going to do that two times a week," Osnes said. "We all know that fundamentally you can never be elite, you just got to keep working on it every day."

He's got a whiteboard reviewing teams across the state, doing his homework to find out what everybody's done in the last two years, and there are plans to set up a Saturday competition with Central 6A teams.

Osnes appreciates a welcoming supporting cast at Har-Ber.

"Everybody that I've run across from the secretaries to the baseball coaching staff right across the hall has been incredibly helpful," Osnes said.

The force of favor's at work, and Osnes may be well on his way to taking that mountain.

