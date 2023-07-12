Faith, freedom combine at Lincoln

LINCOLN -- Faith and freedom were on full display as the Lincoln Area Ministerial Brotherhood (LAMB) held its second annual "Fireworks Extravaganza" at Wolfpack Stadium on Monday, July 3.

"We had a vision last year that Lincoln needed something like this and we want to keep it going," said Beau Gage, who's affiliated with Blind Faith Outdoors, one of the organizations helping with the event.

According to its social media accounts, Blind Faith Outdoors combines faith with outdoor activities.

"We are committed to putting our faith in Jesus Christ before anything else and bridging the gap between the church and the outdoors," is their mission statement.

Scores of people turned out to celebrate the 247th anniversary of the proclamation of the "Declaration of Independence" issued by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776, at Philadelphia, Penn.

Volunteers And Contributions

The parking lot was full as Ricky Koonz, President of LAMB, welcomed the crowd.

Koonz thanked Sonic for donating buns, Lincoln School District for granting permission to use school facilities to put on the fireworks show, First Baptist Church of Lincoln, Tyson for donating hotdog meat, Purple 60, which produced banners and cards promoting the event, Lincoln First Assembly of God Church, LAMB, Redneck Trading Post, Joe Murray and Blind Faith Outdoors.

Jennifer Gage and Kara Jones of Lincoln, along with Brandy Kruse, of West Fork, were among those staffing the concession booth, passing out free hotdogs and bottled water. They made more than 600 hotdogs, which they packaged with chips. Kruse made 300 sugar cookies, which proved popular.

"They were the first thing to go," she said.

By 8:21 p.m. only about 25 to 30 hotdog packages were left.

Family Friendly Atmosphere

The event reflected the vision of Lincoln athletic director Deon Birkes when turf was installed at Wolfpack Stadium in the summer of 2017, creating a surface that would allow the stadium to be used for multiple purposes.

Birkes spearheaded an effort, capitalizing on "Freedom," with the Lincoln school board determining the use of tax dollars and appropriating those funds as they determined best benefits the community.

For the July 3 gathering, LAMB added their prayers and planning as the event unfolded to set the table as a festive atmosphere where families and children of all ages from teens to toddlers were welcome to be themselves and engage in physical activities or simply sit down on the turf and situate themselves as they desired.

A "touch football" game featured varsity players, girls and kids not yet in junior high.

Just before dark a soccer game broke out with a small group of boys attempting penalty kicks against a goalie in the north end zone.

Other families walked the track, bringing to life another part of Birkes' dream to provide local recreational facilities that allow people to exercise.

Eager For Fireworks Show

Children were eager for the fireworks.

Blazen Adams, 8, and Kacen McDaniel, 7, both of Lincoln, ran around with a 5-year-old kindergarten girl identified as "Fat Fat" in tow.

Fat is a common last name found among the Chinese community in Hawaii, which is a transliteration of a Chinese surname.

"I really want to see a parachute man," Kacen said, while Blazen wished for "a big, huge rocket with seven colors coming out of it."

Jasmine Smith, 8, and Kaden Driggs, 4, hung out together.

"We got free food and free stuff," Jasmine said.

Kaden said he wanted to see "running fireworks" and took off running.

Faith Plays Role In Freedom

When taking a photo alongside Murray as members of the Gideons were handing out New Testaments and greeting people at the main entrance to Wolfpack Stadium, retired Lincoln Fire Administrator Jay Norton joked, "We want the sun to blot us out."

They set up at 6 p.m. and gave away almost 400 in their first two hours.

Murray referred to the New Testaments as "seed planters," while Norton said the pocket books contain scriptural helps in the front and describe "God's plan of salvation for mankind in the back."

"Once in awhile we get an opportunity to visit with someone and share our faith," Norton said.

"The New Testaments are excellent witness tools. I led my youngest grandson to the Lord using one of these."

LAMB's finished product stands as a tribute to "Freedom," with those present exercising various liberties such as "Freedom of Speech" interpreted as "Freedom of Expression" with youth playing "touch football" improvising and communicating, and the "Right to Peaceable Assembly" in organizing teams and competing against one another in a group setting, along with a prayer to kick off the event expressing, "Freedom of Religion," interpreted as "Freedom of Worship."