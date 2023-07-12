Homeschooler takes football path to college

FARMINGTON -- David Stettmeier became the second member of his family to transition from home school to playing Cardinal football, and sign with North Eastern State University of Tahlequah, Okla.

Like his older brother, Josh, David grew up home-schooled before he discovered the privilege and opportunity to play high school football.

"It was a great joy, absolutely. It really made me grow as an individual, especially under Coach Eldridge and the whole coaching staff and all the players just accepted me. It was a great experience and it was just the best experience you could ask for ever," David Stettemeier said.

David Stettmeier's play on the defensive line helped Farmington go 7-4 and 5-2 in the 5A West, nailing down a third-straight winning season and qualifying for the state playoffs.

David was accompanied by his parents, Ken and Deb Stettmeier, brother, Josh, who also attends NSU, and sisters, Bailey and Bethany as 10 Farmington students signed national letters of intent to continue their education in collegiate competitive programs on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Cardinal Arena.

"You couldn't' miss him this past season. He grew on the defensive line in big numbers," said Farmington football coach J.R. Eldridge.

David Stettmeier recorded 69 tackles as a senior, became a two-time All-Conference performer, and was named All-State for his senior season.

"He had 69 tackles, two sacks, 14 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles, but the most impressive statistic from big Dave is that basically he was taking on two blockers on all of our opponents run game, which allows our linebackers to make plays. They had to double-team because if they didn't double-team, then he was going to make the play, just had an outstanding season," Eldridge said.

Josh did the same thing, discovering Farmington football as a home school student, and became a major influence on his younger brother. "He was a big influence, a role model to be like him in a way, just to constantly strive to be the best that you can be, and not worry about what other people think of you," David Stettmeier said.

Eldridge called that transition a really impressive thing.

"He just started playing football, so his ceiling is really, really high, and I just can't wait to continue to see him develop at the next level. Dave, he came on and just to see him grow as a leader on our football team. All of our players respected him. He became a vocal leader throughout the season and even as a junior toward the end of the season," Eldridge said. "He's a violent human being on the football field, and he's a great leader off the football field."

Football is a game David tapped into late in his teenage years, and obviously something that agreed with his mindset and physical capabilities.

"I didn't find it really, I didn't enjoy football until my junior year, and after that first game, the first practice actually, was when I fell in love with it," David Stettmeier said.

He lists inspirational people in his life as his dad just constantly pushing him and his coaches just constantly picking him up when he fell down.

"They kept telling me to push forward, push through it," he said.

He's undecided on his major, but is leaning toward Psychology.