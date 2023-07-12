Latter-day Saints’ temple beautiful but has no huge nave

The baptismal fountain in the temple is not for baptizing living members of the church but rather for doing “proxy” baptisms for members ancestors. LDS members believe that those elders know about the baptism and can choose whether to accept it and be ready to go to heaven when Christ rises again. (Courtesy Photo/LDS)

I In the temple, a couple is married kneeling here, in the Sealing Room. Those married in the temple are married not only in this life but in the next, offering the hope that family relationships are eternal. (Courtesy Photo/LDS)

The Celestial Room in the new Bentonville temple is intended as a place for prayer and contemplation, where no one speaks aloud. Its also the largest room in the temple. (Courtesy Photo/LDS)

Many of the details in the temple refer back to its Arkansas location, with dogwood blossoms, diamonds and quilt patterns. (Courtesy Photo/LDS)

Print Headline: ‘The house of the Lord’

