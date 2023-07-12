New Latter-day Saints temple: the House of the Lord

BENTONVILLE -- For members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, every feature in the temple points them to God.

The new temple in Bentonville, which is the first temple in Arkansas, is the same way, according to members of the Latter-day Saints church in Prairie Grove, called the Prairie Grove Ward.

"To us, the temple is the house of Lord," said Amy Thueson of Farmington, who was touring the temple with her family and friends from Dallas, Texas.

"For us, the temple points us to God," said Lynn Gregson, formerly the bishop for the Prairie Grove church. "The promises that we make to God at our temple are very sacred. To have the opportunity to be close enough to go there more often is so special to us. Temples are a very special and sacred place for us."

The Latter-day Saints opened up the temple in Bentonville to the public for a short period through July 1, and Gregson said church members were encouraged to invite as many friends as they could to come see the beautiful building, visible from I-49.

"What's been exciting about the temple open house is for us to be able to share something that is special to us with the entire community," Gregson said, estimating that by time the open house is over, more than 50,000 people will have toured the temple. "We've tried to share it with as many people as possible."

Gregson said the temple is designed to be as "heavenly" as possible, when considering all the details that went into the elaborate building and the special rooms set aside for specific purposes.

In addition, said Thueson, some details of a temple design take into consideration the surrounding region. As an example, the designs of the exterior art glass of the temple in Bentonville feature the dogwood blossom, sunbursts, diamonds and colored patterns of red, yellow and blue. The dogwood is the featured tree through the temple grounds, along with many other local trees and shrubs.

The dogwood is one of the area's first spring flowers; the diamond acknowledges Arkansas as home to the only diamond mine in the United States, and the colored patterns suggest quiltlike patterns underscoring a small-town heritage.

Inside the temple, motifs of dogwood blossoms, diamonds and quilts are continued in the interior art glass and decorative wood inlays.

The interior walls of the temple in Bentonville are painted a soft blue, representing the beautiful nature in Northwest Arkansas, Thueson said.

The floors are covered in lush carpet or marble from Turkey. The light fixtures are made of glass, bronze and crystal, and massive chandeliers of Swarovski crystal sparkle as they hang from high ceilings in some of the rooms.

The interior doors are mahogany, the decorative painting bordered in gold, and original artwork includes "Falls in Springtime" and "A Sunlit Distant Shore" by Brad Aldridge and "Obedient unto the Commandments of the Lord" by Dan Wilson.

The temple includes two instruction rooms, two sealing rooms and one baptistry.

Gregson said those members in the Prairie Grove Ward and other Latter-day Saint churches in Northwest Arkansas have had to travel to Memphis, Oklahoma City or Kansas City to visit a temple. The temple in Bentonville will allow church members to go weekly or even several times a week to worship, meditate, spend time in prayer, learn more about God and participate in ordinances.

Members also will have opportunities to serve and be a part of the voluntary staff.

Gregson said the Latter-day Saints is accelerating its temple building.

In 1973, the church had 15 temples in the world. This increased to 47 temples in 1995 and to 102 temples by the year 2000. Today, there are 178 temples in the world with a total of 315 temples either announced or under construction, Gregson said.

Worldwide, the church has 17 million members. In Arkansas, there are 70 congregations with 34,000 members.

The church is growing and building more temples, Gregson said, because "we believe in the second coming and we're trying to get the world ready for it."

The construction of the temple in Bentonville, the 181st one to open around the world, was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson on Oct. 5, 2019, and ground was broken on Nov. 7, 2020. The structure, 28,472 square feet, stands on 18.62 acres and is very visible to visitors coming into Bentonville on Interstate 49, standing 111 feet tall, including the spire.

The church will dedicate the new temple Sept. 17, and it will serve about 34,000 members and 70 congregations in Arkansas and Missouri.

After the temple is dedicated, church members who are striving to live a good life and keep a Christ-like devotion will be issued a "temple recommend" and be able to go to the temple in Bentonville or any temple in the world, Gregson said.

Becca Martin-Brown with NWA Democrat-Gazette contributed to this article and photos.