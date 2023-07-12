OPINION: ‘Promises made’ as Sanders tags Hiland for newest justice

Our governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, may soon, very soon, have to change her shrill 'tune on the way decisions come down' from the Arkansas State Supreme Court, given her quick action and gushing endorsement of her former campaign worker, James Cody Hyland, a former U.S. Attorney, to fill the vacancy of the state's highest court – the Arkansas State Supreme Court this past week.

Sanders may have some angst to quickly screech at the court – if and only if – one can really believe in Justice Hiland's words at his pre-swearing ceremony.

That is where his words and the words many of which have already been sputtered out by our governor, may be in a bit of a conflict, if not downright disagreement.

At the ceremony, elevating Hiland to the state's highest bench, bereft of an elective by the voters of the state, he firmly squared off where he will stand on the bench in rather plain spoken terms, saying he had a good relationship "with just about everybody on the (state Supreme Court and) I look forward to working with them."

Hiland also touted himself as an even-tempered attorney with a "love for our state and the rule of law."

Sanders repeated that glowing phrase in her announcement as well. She went on to say that "following the rule of law bring(s) him closer than anyone else (on the bench)."

Sanders expanded and perhaps tipped her hand at a pending case sure to come before the court this month – that of the state constitutional provision of the separate votes on the emergency clauses enacted by the Legislature.

The most notable of the emergency clause lawsuits is the LEARNS Act and the Legislature's proven failure to take two separate votes on this act (and many others) and an emergency clause as required by the Arkansas State Constitution.

Time and time again, Sanders and her staff have not talked about the Constitutional requirement for separate votes, but only on the Legislature's ability to 'set its own rules as to procedure,' in voting on bills and laws.

However, the state Constitution, as plainly as it can read, says a "second vote must be taken" by the legislative chamber (be it the House or the Senate) to pass an add-on emergency clause provision to an approved act, thus speeding up the bill's passage.

"He (Hiland) will be there (on the high court) to calls balls and strikes, interpreting state law as it is written, and leaving the legislating to the Legislature," Sanders said.

Please note the phrase: "interpreting state law as it is written..."

And again, apparently, Sanders seems to think the Legislature does not have to follow the Arkansas State Constitution as it is written.

Hiland will hold the seat until 2025, at which point he will be replaced by a new justice to be elected by voters in 2024. Under the rules for gubernatorial appointments, he would be ineligible to run for the same position he is temporarily filling. Although Hiland potentially could run for a different seat on the seven-member Supreme Court.

There will be no doubt be an open seat for Hyland to simply slide into should he want to stay on the state's highest court in 2025.

Hiland, 50, a former prosecutor from Conway, was appointed U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas in 2017 by then-president Donald Trump. He resigned at the end of 2020, to make way for a Biden appointee.

Hiland considered a run for Arkansas attorney general in the 2022 election but declined to do so, clearing the way for then-lieutenant governor Tim Griffin to sweep the Republican primary.

Instead, Hiland was hired as chief legal counsel for the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, a job he held for a little under a year before going to work for Sanders' gubernatorial campaign

In December, the Republican Party of Arkansas chose him as its state chairman.

As a federal prosecutor, Hiland was generally respected, and he typically is not seen as a loud, emotional, shrill voiced partisan in the mold of Sanders or Griffin.

Many will be watching as he will be "interpreting state law as it is written."

Maylon Rice is a former journalist who worked for several northwest Arkansas publications. He can be reached via email at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.