Osnes returns to coaching ranks

FARMINGTON -- The timing couldn't be more pinpoint.

Exactly two years from his last day on the job as head coach of Farmington's softball team, on June 30, 2021, Randy Osnes returned to the sport.

Springdale Har-Ber announced on Friday, June 30, it had hired Osnes, who spent 25 years as Farmington head coach.

District Director of Athletics, Coach Keith Fimple, said Osnes' expertise and knowledge of the game will undoubtedly contribute to the growth and achievement of Har-Ber student-athletes.

"Not only does Coach Osnes possess a deep understanding of the technical aspects of softball, but will also prioritize fostering a positive team culture, emphasizing sportsmanship, and promoting academic excellence," Fimple said.

Osnes, 58, officially began his new duties on Saturday, July 1, marking a 360 degree flip from the first day of his retirement after guiding the Lady Cardinals to a trio of state championships in 2000, 2005 and 2019, state runner-up finishes in 2001, 2002, 2003, 2018 and 2019, plus 21 conference titles and 24 state tournament teams.

So, what prompted Osnes to reinvent himself and reemerge in the coaching ranks?

The answer lies in a combination of various factors blending together for a man who appears to be in the right place at the right time.

Fimple, who's landed prize collegiate recruits earlier in his career, laid his cards out right.

"It was kind of unplanned. Coach Fimple is a pretty good recruiter," Osnes said.

Osnes missed the game. He felt left out of the "spirit of competition" and, at times, found himself reliving the repetition of practice in which standout players are forged.

"I played more golf in the last two years than I had in the last 20 years. Don't get me wrong, golf is a game that I really like a lot, but when this came available I didn't realize how much I missed it," Osnes said.

He's thrilled renewing the camaraderie of coaches calling each other and exchanging ideas and observations.

A solid offer from Har-Ber coupled with a bona fide opportunity to go after something that's eluded him since 2011 -- win a state championship drew him back to a sport he's excelled at coaching.

"It's very refreshing, it's very exciting, now, to go back to the very first steps. There are things I want to implement," Osnes said.

He's excited about Har-Ber's remodeling project that plans to renovate the baseball and softball facilities along with the track and field program, and eagerly looked forward to meeting players since taking the position.

Last season Har-Ber compiled a 15-6 overall record with a 13-3 mark in 6A West Conference. The Lady Wildcats finished the 2023 spring in a tie with Rogers for second place in the league. Har-Ber advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class 6A state tournament before bowing out with a 3-2 loss to eventual state champion Bryant.

Har-Ber graduated only two seniors from its 2023 roster. The Lady Wildcats start rising junior Anniston Reith, a 6-footer, who compiled a 14-4 record in the circle with a 1.67 ERA and 172 strikeouts over 138 innings last season. Reith posted a .426 batting average with 10 home runs while driving in 30 runs.

"Coach Osnes has 25 years of experience in education. He is known for building strong and trusting relationships with students, players, faculty, coaches, and with the community", says Dr. Jared Cleveland, Superintendent of Springdale Schools.

Osnes replaces Candi Bailey.

Randy Osnes



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Former Farmington softball coach Randy Osnes (left) attended the signing ceremony of 2023 Farmington graduate, Skyler Riddle, on May 24, 2023. He played an instrumental role in winning the considerable number of team trophies and awards on display in the Lady Cardinal locker room. Just over a month later, Osnes was hired by Springdale Har-Ber as its new softball head coach on June 28, 2023.

