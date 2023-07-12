Pictures of a people proud and free

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader

Jennifer Gage (left) and Kara Jones of Lincoln, along with Brandy Kruse, of West Fork, helped staff the concession booth, passing out free hotdogs, chips and bottled water during the second annual "Lincoln Fireworks Extravaganza." They made more than 600 hotdogs, and Kruse made 300 sugar cookies, Jones sported a patriotic "American flag" T-shirt while Kruse wore a t-shirt depicting a 1776 flag, representing the original 13 colonies, who each sent delegates to the "Constitutional Convention" and created a "Constitutional Republic" after defeating Great Britain in the war for independence.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Jennifer Gage (left) and Kara Jones of Lincoln, along with Brandy Kruse, of West Fork, helped staff the concession booth, passing out free hotdogs, chips and bottled water during the second annual "Lincoln Fireworks Extravaganza" hosted by the Lincoln Area Ministerial Brotherhood at Wolfpack Stadium on Monday, July 3, 2023. They made more than 600 hotdogs, and Kruse made 300 sugar cookies, Jones sported a patriotic "American flag" t-shirt while Kruse wore a t-shirt depicting a 1776 flag, representing the original 13 colonies, who each sent delegates to the "Constitutional Convention" and created a "Constitutional Republic" after defeating Great Britain in the war for independence.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader This family enjoyed walking the track and made several laps exercising together prior to the start of the fireworks display at Wolfpack Stadium on Monday, July 3, 2023, fulfilling the vision of Lincoln athletic director Deon Birkes when upgrading the track and installing turf, to create facilities that the general public could benefit from in addition to school use. That stands as a tribute to "Freedom," where local school boards determine use of tax dollars and appropriate those funds as they determine best benefits their communities, as opposed to "State Control," with a national government or ruling political party decides how money is spent.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader

This family enjoyed walking the track and made several laps exercising together prior to the start of the fireworks display at Wolfpack Stadium on July 3, fulfilling the vision of Lincoln athletic director Deon Birkes when upgrading the track and installing turf, to create facilities that the general public could benefit from in addition to school use. That stands as a tribute to "Freedom," where local school boards determine use of tax dollars and appropriate those funds as they determine best benefits their communities, as opposed to "State Control," with a national government or ruling political party decides how money is spent.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader This family enjoyed walking the track and made several laps exercising together prior to the start of the fireworks display at Wolfpack Stadium on Monday, July 3, 2023, fulfilling the vision of Lincoln athletic director Deon Birkes when upgrading the track and installing turf, to create facilities that the general public could benefit from in addition to school use. That stands as a tribute to "Freedom," where local school boards determine use of tax dollars and appropriate those funds as they determine best benefits their communities, as opposed to "State Control," with a national government or ruling political party decides how money is spent.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader

Kaden Driggs, 4, (left) and Jasmine Smith, 8, hung out together during the "Lincoln Fireworks Extravaganza. The children were thankful for free food and free stuff, while anticipating the fireworks display, which began at dusk.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Kaden Driggs, 4, (left) and Jasmine Smith, 8, hung out together during the Lincoln Area Ministerial Brotherhood's second annual "Lincoln Fireworks Extravaganza" held at Wolfpack Arena on Tuesday, July 3. The children were thankful for free food and free stuff, while anticipating the fireworks display, which began at dusk.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Kaden Driggs, 4, (left) and Jasmine Smith, 8, hung out together during the Lincoln Area Ministerial Brotherhood's second annual "Lincoln Fireworks Extravaganza" held at Wolfpack Arena on Tuesday, July 3. The children were thankful for free food and free stuff, while anticipating the fireworks display, which began at dusk.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Kacen McDaniel, 7, (left) and Blazen Adams, 8, both of Lincoln, flank a 5-year-old kindergarten girl, whom they identified as "Fat Fat." Fat is a common last name found among the Chinese community in Hawaii, which is a transliteration of a Chinese surname. The young lady proudly sports a patriotic-themed dress while Blazen wore patriotic socks. The youngsters were eagerly awaiting the fireworks display sponsored by the Lincoln Area Ministerial Brotherhood.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Kacen McDaniel, 7, (left) and Blazen Adams, 8, both of Lincoln, flank a 5-year-old kindergarten girl, whom they identified as "Fat Fat." Fat is a common last name found among the Chinese community in Hawaii, which is a transliteration of a Chinese surname. The young lady proudly sports a patriotic-themed dress while Blazen wore patriotic socks. The youngsters were eagerly awaiting the fireworks display sponsored by the Lincoln Area Ministerial Brotherhood.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader

Kacen McDaniel, 7, (left) and Blazen Adams, 8, both of Lincoln, flank a 5-year-old kindergarten girl, whom they identified as "Fat Fat." Fat is a common last name found among the Chinese community in Hawaii, which is a transliteration of a Chinese surname. The young lady proudly sports a patriotic-themed dress while Blazen wore patriotic socks. The youngsters were eagerly awaiting the fireworks display sponsored by the Lincoln Area Ministerial Brotherhood.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader

This group of boys playing "touch football" on the turf at Wolfpack Stadium prior to the start of the fireworks display hosted by the Lincoln Area Ministerial Brotherhood on Monday, July 3, enjoy "Freedom of Speech" interpreted as "Freedom of Expression" while improvising and communicating, and the "Right to Peaceable Assembly" in organizing teams and competing against one another in a group setting. These "Constitutional Rights" were won, established and maintained by previous generations, who handed them down.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader This group of boys playing "touch football" on the turf at Wolfpack Stadium prior to the start of the fireworks display hosted by the Lincoln Area Ministerial Brotherhood on Monday, July 3, 2023, enjoy "Freedom of Speech" interpreted as "Freedom of Expression" while improvising and communicating, and the "Right to Peaceable Assembly" in organizing teams and competing against one another in a group setting. These "Constitutional Rights" were won, established and maintained by previous generations, who handed them down.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader This group of boys playing "touch football" on the turf at Wolfpack Stadium prior to the start of the fireworks display hosted by the Lincoln Area Ministerial Brotherhood on Monday, July 3, 2023, enjoy "Freedom of Speech" interpreted as "Freedom of Expression" while improvising and communicating, and the "Right to Peaceable Assembly" in organizing teams and competing against one another in a group setting. These "Constitutional Rights" were won, established and maintained by previous generations, who handed them down.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Fireworks rise above Wolfpack Stadium as the Lincoln Area Ministerial Brotherhood hosted its second annual "Lincoln Fireworks Extravaganza" on Monday, July 3, 2023.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Fireworks rise above Wolfpack Stadium as the Lincoln Area Ministerial Brotherhood hosted its second annual "Lincoln Fireworks Extravaganza" on Monday, July 3, 2023.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader

Fireworks rise above Wolfpack Stadium as the Lincoln Area Ministerial Brotherhood hosted its second annual "Lincoln Fireworks Extravaganza."

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader

Bright colors lit up the sky at Wolfpack Stadium.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Bright colors lit up the sky at Wolfpack Stadium as the Lincoln Area Ministerial Brotherhood hosted its second annual "Lincoln Fireworks Extravaganza" on Monday, July 3, 2023.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Bright colors lit up the sky at Wolfpack Stadium as the Lincoln Area Ministerial Brotherhood hosted its second annual "Lincoln Fireworks Extravaganza" on Monday, July 3, 2023.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader

The fireworks display surpassed the height of the light poles at Wolfpack Stadium.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader The fireworks display surpassed the height of the light poles at Wolfpack Stadium as the Lincoln Area Ministerial Brotherhood hosted its second annual "Lincoln Fireworks Extravaganza" on Monday, July 3, 2023.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader The fireworks display surpassed the height of the light poles at Wolfpack Stadium as the Lincoln Area Ministerial Brotherhood hosted its second annual "Lincoln Fireworks Extravaganza" on Monday, July 3, 2023.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Bright colors lit up the sky at Wolfpack Stadium as the Lincoln Area Ministerial Brotherhood hosted its second annual "Lincoln Fireworks Extravaganza" on Monday, July 3, 2023.



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader The fireworks display surpassed the height of the light poles at Wolfpack Stadium as the Lincoln Area Ministerial Brotherhood hosted its second annual "Lincoln Fireworks Extravaganza" on Monday, July 3, 2023.



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Fireworks rise above Wolfpack Stadium as the Lincoln Area Ministerial Brotherhood hosted its second annual "Lincoln Fireworks Extravaganza" on Monday, July 3, 2023.



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader This group of boys playing "touch football" on the turf at Wolfpack Stadium prior to the start of the fireworks display hosted by the Lincoln Area Ministerial Brotherhood on Monday, July 3, 2023, enjoy "Freedom of Speech" interpreted as "Freedom of Expression" while improvising and communicating, and the "Right to Peaceable Assembly" in organizing teams and competing against one another in a group setting. These "Constitutional Rights" were won, established and maintained by previous generations, who handed them down.



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Kacen McDaniel, 7, (left) and Blazen Adams, 8, both of Lincoln, flank a 5-year-old kindergarten girl, whom they identified as "Fat Fat." Fat is a common last name found among the Chinese community in Hawaii, which is a transliteration of a Chinese surname. The young lady proudly sports a patriotic-themed dress while Blazen wore patriotic socks. The youngsters were eagerly awaiting the fireworks display sponsored by the Lincoln Area Ministerial Brotherhood.



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader This family enjoyed walking the track and made several laps exercising together prior to the start of the fireworks display at Wolfpack Stadium on Monday, July 3, 2023, fulfilling the vision of Lincoln athletic director Deon Birkes when upgrading the track and installing turf, to create facilities that the general public could benefit from in addition to school use. That stands as a tribute to "Freedom," where local school boards determine use of tax dollars and appropriate those funds as they determine best benefits their communities, as opposed to "State Control," with a national government or ruling political party decides how money is spent.

