Pitching duo highlights All-Conference Tigers

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Led by the pitching duo of Conner Hubbs and Ryder Orr, Prairie Grove's baseball team advanced to the Class 4A State quarterfinals.

The Tigers lost 4-0 to eventual Class 4A State champion Lonoke on Sunday, May 14, after getting by Arkadelphia, 5-4, in the first-round.

Their pitching statistical lines were similar. Both threw 52.2 innings. Orr appeared in 13 games with eight starts while Hubbs had 11 appearances and nine starts. Orr faced 232 batters and Hubbs faced 229. Hubbs threw 876 pitches while Orr fired 766.

Orr accumulated a 4-3 record with one save, He allowed 28 runs on twice as many hits, 56, but only 15 were earned runs. Orr struck out 52 batters while walking eight and only beaning one. His ERA was .1.994.

Hubbs racked up a 6-1 record, yielding 28 runs on 40 hits. Hubbs allowed 19 earned runs, walked 21 batters and hit five with a pitch while striking out 70. His ERA was 2.525.

Both players and two teammates, Tate Benoit and Owen Davenport, were named All-Conference for the 2023 season.

All-State

Hubbs and Orr, who also played first base, were named All-State.

Hubbs had 32 hits in 81 at-bats, batting .396 with a .550 on-base percentage. Hubbs bashed out 11 doubles and one home run with 26 RBIs. He scored 35 runs and balanced 12 strikeouts by drawing 17 walks and getting hit by a pitch 11 times.

Orr dealt out 40 hits in 94 at-bats for an .426 average with an on-base percentage of .491. He doubled five times and homered once, driving in 24 runs and scoring 23 runs. He earned 12 walks and struck out only seven times for the season.

All-Conference

Prairie Grove (18-7) finished fourth in the tough 4A-1 Conference with a 4-3 record, including a 3-2 victory over regular season champion, Farmington, its No. 1 rival, on Tuesday, April 4, at home in Rieff Park, which broke a losing streak for the Tigers in the series dating back to 2016.

The Tigers were one rung below Gravette and Shiloh Christian, both of whom compiled 5-2 league records and were the only 4A-1 teams to defeat Farmington in regular season play.

Benoit turned 25 plate appearances into at-bats, hitting . 320 in conference. He drove in three runs and scored as many times with two strikeouts. Orr had 26 at-bats in 28 plate appearances with a double and home run among his nine hits for a .346 average. Hubbs banged out nine hits in 24 at-bats for a .375 average. He doubled five times and drove in six runs with 11 runs scored, three walks, five strikeouts and twice got hit by a pitch. Davenport cranked out seven hits in 23 at-bats for a .304 average with one homer and six RBIs. He scored three runs, walked twice, struck out seven times and was hit by one pitch.

Orr pitched 22 innings in league contests with a 2-1 record. He allowed 11 runs on 22 hits, ringing up 22 strikeouts against three walks and one batter hit by a pitch. Orr compiled a 1.273 ERA and allowed only four earned runs.

Hubbs went 1-1, throwing 16.1 innings in the 4A-1 with 19 strikeouts, eight walks and one hit batter. Hubbs had a 3.00 ERA with seven earned runs charged to him.