Powell signs with Hendrix

FARMINGTON -- Wyatt Powell, a 2023 Farmington graduate, will take his football skills to Hendrix College, of Conway.

Powell was among 10 Farmington students, who signed national letters of intent to continue their education in collegiate competitive programs on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Cardinal Arena.

His parents, Russell and Sherri Powell; brother Zach Powell, a 2017 graduate of Grove, Okla.; and his girlfriend, Tabitha Patton, a 2020 graduate of Grove, Okla., were on hand to celebrate the occasion with him.

Farmington head football coach J.R. Eldridge introduced Powell as No. 9 on the 2022 Cardinal varsity roster, two-year starter at safety, and a two-time All-Conference selection in the 5A West.

"Wyatt's just has really given it up for our football program. He's an extra-mile guy. For the past two years, Wyatt's been a solid safety for us. He made big plays at key moments in games," Eldridge said. "He has outstanding work ethic. He's extremely humble."

Eldridge said another thing he thinks is going to help Powell succeed at the next level playing college football showed in his ability to play through pain for two seasons. Powell played injured his junior season and again in his senior season.

"Nobody would know because he never really said anything, but he will succeed because he understands what it takes. He understands what playing through pain is, and sometimes football is a painful game. So, I'm just jacked about what he's going to do at Hendrix," Eldridge said. "I would say that everybody in our locker room would say that he is an outstanding teammate. He's always trying to help his teammates out and be there for them."