Following are some of the activities scheduled at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park in July:

FRIDAY, JULY 14

1-2 p.m. – Nature Journaling. Soldiers' written observations and drawings provide historians with first-hand descriptions of what the landscape, people, and community looked like in 1862. Today, we will use our senses to describe and record our observations in the park while nature journaling. Meet at Hindman Hall.

6-6:30 p.m. – Detectives of the Past. History is deeper than watching a movie or searching Google. Join the park interpreter to discover how historians use primary sources to understand the past. Meet at the Borden Picnic Area.

7-7:30 p.m. – Freedom Codes. Can you crack the code? Songs, signals, and a road to freedom were all coded by railroad language. Visitors will be introduced to the Underground Railroad and the many ways that enslaved people communicated along their journey to freedom. Meet at the Borden Picnic Area.

SATURDAY, JULY 15

10:30-11:30 a.m. – Historic House Tour.The families who settled here long before the Civil War share many of the same values and traditions we hold today. Explore the similarities and differences between our ways of life on this guided tour through the park's historic buildings. Meet at Hindman Hall. (Tickets: $6 for adults, $4 for ages 6-12, kids 5 and under free)

2-2:30 p.m. – Quill and Ink. Before text messages and phone calls, letters were the primary means of communication for families and friends. Join us to experience the power in these messages and craft your own using 19th-century quills, pens, and ink. Meet at Hindman Hall.

3-3:30 p.m. -- Corn Husk Creatures. Manufactured toys and goods were scarce on the Ozark frontier, so kids had fun with the resources available to them in their natural environment. Join us for this fun, historic activity that was passed from Native Americans to pioneers to us. Meet at Hindman Hall.

SUNDAY, JULY 16

1-5 p.m. – Curator Corner. Historic artifacts help illustrate the many stories of Prairie Grove Battlefield. Our curator will showcase items from the park's collection so you can discover the history they reveal. Meet at Hindman Hall.