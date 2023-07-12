Prairie Grove SROs sponsor second Junior Police Academy

PRAIRIE GROVE -- One reason the Prairie Grove Police Department knows its Junior Police Academy had a successful first year is because several students returned to participate the second year.

Mary Rupp and Angelina Petersen are rising sophomores at Prairie Grove High School and attended the first police academy in 2022. They were back for the 2023 academy, held June 26-30 at Prairie Grove High School.

"I did it last year and it really sparked my interest," Rupp said. "I look up to the SROs. I want to be one when I grow up."

She is interested in going into law enforcement to help others.

Petersen is not interested in being a law enforcement officer, but she signed up for the second year because she enjoyed it last summer.

"I enjoyed everyone here and everything we learned," said Petersen, who is interested in being an electrician.

The five-day academy is a camp for cadets, as they are called during the week, who are interested in learning more about law enforcement and other first responder careers.

The police department's three school resource officers, Cpl. Travis Stills and officers Jacob Rollins and Vanessa Goodwin, organize and direct the academy.

This year, 13 cadets participated in the program. Another five had signed up but were not able to come because of different conflicts. Ideally, Stills said, the SROs would like to have 20-25 kids in the academy.

Both Rupp and Petersen said they especially enjoyed the second day when they learned about all the laws involved when it comes to being able to legally search a vehicle.

Two younger cadets this year, Jaxton Preston, 13, and Parker DeSpain, 14, also are interested in a law enforcement career.

Preston said he attended the academy to learn more about policing and what police officers do.

DeSpain said, "I've had a great interest in joining law enforcement and always wanted to do something with saving people's lives."

One morning, Washington County Sheriff's Office brought its K9 unit, and DeSpain said that presentation was good.

"I thought it was really interesting that K9s can sniff out drugs and other stuff. That's really cool," DeSpain said."

Rollins said the SROs host the police academy to help improve the bond between students and police officers and provide information for any interested in a law enforcement career.

"I've seen the impact in the school already with some of the kids and how they talk to me," Rollins said. "Before they didn't talk to me at all but now certain ones will come up and talk to me in the hall. "

The academy helps to bridge the gap between the officers and students and shows that "we are regular people, too," Rollins said.

The academy schedule included presentations on search and rescue, search and seizure, criminal investigations, a tour of Washington County Detention Center, accident reconstruction and using the "jaws of life."

Many of the activities during the week gave cadets hands-on experiences after the presentations.

A lot of students raised their hand at the beginning of the week when asked if they were interested in first-responder work.

"I want them to be able to gain knowledge," Rollins said. "I want them to know it's not easy what all goes into being a first responder. This way, they kinda learn some tools of the trade before they take that leap."

The cadets also had fun times by going to Modern Mission in Fayetteville, water balloon fights and a chance to just hang out. In addition, many local businesses provided breakfast and lunch for the students during the week.

The academy ended Friday, June 30 with a graduation ceremony in the commons area at Prairie Grove High School.

Next year, Stills said, the plan is to expand the Junior Police Academy to a two-week camp during the last two weeks of June.

This will allow the SROs to bring in more organizations to the academy, such as the FBI and other federal and state agencies, and to teach defensive tactics to help during times of conflict.