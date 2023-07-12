Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Jim Ellis owns this 1933 Chevy coupe, which he said is all original except for the door handles and the chopped top. The car was displayed at Lincoln's 12th annual Chicken Rod Nationals in June and will be part of a car show at Westville, Okla. on July 15 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Westville Summer Slam remembers Gerald Billups and features cash prizes and has a $30 entry fee.

