Signing exemplifies benchmark of coaching success

FARMINGTON -- One benchmark of coaching success can be measured through a delicate balance of motivation and nurturing when a student-athlete thrives in sports when their world's falling apart.

Coaches may get a bird's eye view of what's transpiring in a student-athlete's personal life, and it makes them want to shout when an over comer emerges. There's a sense of satisfaction that transcends athletic accomplishments when a caring coach witnesses that person sign a national letter of intent to continue their education in a collegiate program.

In one of his final duties as Farmington head volleyball coach, Greg Pair, took immense pleasure introducing Farmington 2023 graduate Piper Robinson when she signed with Hendrix College to play women's college volleyball on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Cardinal Arena.

Pair said one of the great things about being a coach-teacher comes through discovering some amazing individuals, amazing student-athletes, who grow and mature and just change for the better over time.

"I can say that about Piper. I am very blessed to have had the opportunity over the last three years to be her coach," Pair said, while announcing with visible enthusiasm, "Piper will continue her volleyball career at Hendrix College."

Robinson was accompanied by her mother, Tammy Robinson, whom Pair acknowledged, "Mrs. Robinson did a great job and she [Piper] is a great young lady."

On the volleyball court, Pair watched her go from a role player to one he described as "an absolute dominating force" for the Lady Cardinal offense in her senior year. Robinson helped propel Farmington to a 9-4 conference record and overall 14-11 mark. The Lady Cardinals defeated Huntsville (25-22, 22-25, 25-12, 25-18) and Pea Ridge (17-25, 12-25, 25-11, 25-15, 15-10) in a tremendous comeback to advance into the 4A-1 District championship where they were swept by Shiloh Christian (25-21, 25-19, 25-19), which would finish the season 23-5 as Class 4A State Runner-up.

At state, Farmington knocked off Arkadelphia (25-14, 25-19, 25-18) to advance into a quarterfinal match against eventual Class 4A State champion Brookland (30-4) and took a three-set loss (25-6, 25-14, 25-20), although they played better each set.

Pair found a way to phrase an appropriate tribute to Robinson without disclosing any details that might have embarrassed her.

"She came in and had a lot of things going on in her life, a lot of challenges, and many of those challenges you would see a lot of people just kind of bawl. Piper didn't do that. She rose through those challenges, and you just got to see over the last three years, the beauty come out of her person," Pair said.

Robinson became a two-year All-Conference player in the 4A-1, and for her senior year she was named All-State.

"I can remember going through our conference meeting and every coach asked me, 'Where is that girl going to play [college volleyball]?' Single-handily, they had to do things defensively just to try to stop her because if she got going our offense was really moving. So, I'm very proud of her for the work she's put in, and just for the willingness to compete every day and push," Pair said.

Pair recalled Robinson transforming herself from what he phrased "a pretty quiet, if you ask her opinion, a scary person at times," to a vocal leader. Pair applauded Robinson as "a girl who really just showed it every night this year," and expects that type of leadership influence to go with her this fall as she enrolls at Hendrix and joins the volleyball program.

Robinson enjoyed a pretty good run in a Lady Cardinal uniform. She talked about some of her favorite memories after the signing.

"Obviously, playing games with my teammates. I loved my teammates. I think maybe going to state. That was a good memory. I love traveling with them. It was super fun. It was the furthest we've ever gotten at state so that was a good memory," Robinson said.

The Lady Cardinals expressed the mutuality of that relationship to Pair. In the spring Robinson's former teammates begged her just to come back to practice.

"They just want to be around her. She's got a great personality." Pair said. "As a player, she was amazing for our program, but I want to say, as a person, I am so proud of her."

Robinson said team bonding extended off the court.

"I think all the activities we did outside of volleyball. We would hang out. We'd go to each other's houses or we would hang out after practice and we would get food in between practices and the games. I thought that was one of the best memories," Robinson said.

Pair hailed Robinson for striving to become a leader and exert influence upon the team.

"The confidence came out of her, not just on the court, but in the classroom, and I'm so excited about what she's going to accomplish in life and I look forward to continuing to see her grow," Pair said. "I look forward to continuing to see her going to Henderson and blessing her teammates and the teachers she's going to have and the people who are in her life."

Robinson plans to major in Psychology at Hendrix.

Meanwhile, Pair resigned as head volleyball coach to take an assistant principal position at the junior high. Kylie Moad, last year's assistant coach, has been promoted to head coach.