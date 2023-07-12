Tips offered for safe summer fun

The dog days of summer have arrived and if you're spending time outdoors safety should be top of mind. Learn how to keep your family healthy and safe this season with these summertime tips.

Beat the heat -- By the time you feel thirsty, you may already be dehydrated. Drink water throughout the day, particularly before, during and after physical activity. National Safety Council states there were 884 heat-related deaths and 2,061 injuries in 2019.

Boat smart -- In 2017, the U.S. Coast Guard reported more than 4,000 boating incidents. Of the 658 deaths, more than 75% were caused by drowning, and most victims were not wearing a life jacket at the time. Boating accidents also caused 2,629 injuries and $46 million in property damage.

Clean and cover cuts -- Most cuts, scrapes and bruises can all be healed with a bandage, a hug and some time. However, if you can see yellow fat cells, bleeding doesn't subside within 15 to 20 minutes or is more than a quarter-inch deep, seek additional aid. If you're experiencing an emergency, call 9-1-1. The emergency rooms at Northwest Health are here for you 24 hours a day, seven days a week. To find one near you, visit Emergency-RoomNow.com/ northwesthealth/ today.

Fight bugs -- Avoid the diseases caused by ticks, mosquitoes and other insects by wearing bug spray. Dress in protective clothing and always check for ticks after spending time outside. CDC reports 12 types of mosquitoes carry germs that can make us ill. They also receive 30,000 reports of Lyme disease annually.

Monitor the water -- Never leave children unsupervised near water for any amount of time. Teach kids to behave safely around the pool, with rules such as no roughhousing or running, and enroll them in swim classes if they do not know how to swim. According to the CDC, drowning is the most frequent cause of unintentional death for kids under four.

Poison prevention -- The American Skin association states 85% of the population is allergic to poison ivy, sumac or oak. Wear long sleeves and pants in woody areas to avoid the rash caused by these plants. Teach kids to recognize the leaves of these plants if they spend time in the woods.

Practice sun safety -- Apply sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 15 to exposed skin every two hours -- even if it's a cloudy day. The Skin Cancer Foundation says this practice can reduce squamous cell carcinoma risks by 40% and melanoma risk by 50%.

Protect your head -- Helmets are vital whether your family likes to Rollerblade, bicycle or ride scooters. Make sure helmets fit properly and are specifically designed for that activity. According to the CDC, traumatic brain injuries caused 61,000 American deaths in 2019.

Remember, fireworks take work -- In 2020, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission released a report that found 18 people died from "non-occupational fireworks incidents" and 15,600 people were injured. Fireworks also cause 18,500 fires annually. Don't hold, throw or point the devices at others. Also, be sure to use protective eyewear and soak fireworks in water before discarding.

Are you worried about being unprepared for an emergency this summer? Take a first aid class or talk with your child's doctor about safety steps you can take.