UpStart Thrift celebrates first anniversary

FARMINGTON -- UpStart Thrift Store recently celebrated its one-year anniversary with special prices and a BBQ food truck set up outside for customers to buy lunch for the day.

Phyl Amerine, one of the cofounders of UpStart, said the store has been very fortunate and blessed during its first year with donations from many people, as well as donations from local stores and consignment shops.

"Chic Gypsy has been huge in helping us," Amerine said about the boutique store located in Farmington. Alive Consignment Boutique in Fayetteville also has donated items to UpStart.

"We want others to support them and to thank them for helping," she said, adding, "They have the option to send it anywhere and they have decided to send it to us. We are so thankful."

The donations from those shops are higher-end, brandname clothing items and Amerine said that helps UpStart stay stocked with high quality clothing for its customers.

UpStart is a non-profit, all-volunteer organization that falls under the umbrella of Startup Junkie, a NWA nonprofit organization based in Fayetteville. The thrift store is located at 235 E. Main St., and it resells clothing, household items, jewelry, shoes and toys.

UpStart opened to the public June 1, 2022, with the goal to help provide financial support to local small business owners. Proceeds from sales at the thrift store are used to help fund grants to benefit small businesses.

Karen Gerwig, another volunteer, said she believes the thrift store has exceeded expectations the first year.

"It's amazing the way the community has supported us," Gerwig said.

She said the store goals are to continue to serve the community with quality clothing and other items, give out more grants and to potentially grow into a new space.

Amerine said the store has awarded several grants during its first year, including a $5,000 grant, three $500 grants and money for three interest-free loans through the Kiva NWA Hub loan program administered by Startup Junkie.

The store is accepting small business grant applications for its next round of grants. The criteria for a grant is that the applicant must be physically located in Washington County and the applicant must have been in business for less than five years. Applications are available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZMP6WGR.

Donations are accepted anytime at a bin outside the store or during store hours: 9-1 Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.