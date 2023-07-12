Watch your speed in school zones

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The city of Prairie Grove, Prairie Grove School District and PG Telco worked together the past couple weeks to install seven solar radar speed signs to improve student safety during school hours.

The school district purchased the signs from Radarsign LLC for $34,424 with the assistance of a COPS grant (Community Oriented Policing Services). The signs are being installed in school zones.

PG Telco recently provided equipment and personnel to bore holes for the signs. City employees helped pour concrete and set the bases. City and school employees installed the signs.

Shawn Witt, the school district's chief information and security officer, said the school received a $35,000 grant and purchased eight signs. The grant is a 75%-25% split, so the district is responsible for 25% of the costs.

Of the eight signs, seven were permanently mounted in school zones on Bush Street, Viney Grove Road and Mock Street. One will be placed on a trailer that can be moved about as needed. The last one on Viney Grove Road will be installed after the road extension is finished from in front of the middle school to Buchanan Street.

Witt said the signs are meant to be precautionary to remind drivers about students in school zones.

"Speeding especially is an issue on Viney Grove in front of the elementary school," Witt said. "There are so many kids using the cross walk. That was a big factor, to increase safety, especially for those age children."

Mayor David Faulk said the city decided to piggyback on the project and purchased two signs for city use. One will be on a trailer that the city can move around as it receives complaints about speeding in certain subdivisions. The second sign also may be placed on a trailer, depending on the success of the first sign, Faulk said.

The solar signs will gather data and the city and school will be able to upload this data, which will include when an area has the heaviest traffic, the speed of drivers during certain periods and the fastest speed that day.

Witt thanked the city and PG Telco for the partnership on the project.

"We really appreciate the community colloboration that we have and the city and PG Telco being willing to help with the safety of our kids," Witt said. "It's great to work with everyone."