WCEL obituaries for July 12, 2023

Photos: Dougan, Perkins, Speight

Flag: Speight

Mary Ann Hoffman

Age 77, a resident of Lincoln, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was born February 1, 1946 in Augusta, Arkansas, the daughter of Eugene and Stella (Foster) Stark.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years Charles Hoffman and by her brother J.E. Stark

Survivors include her five wonderful children: one son Dustin (Dianna) Hoffman of Tontitown, Arkansas; four daughters Sherry Hoffman-Holderly of Lincoln, Arkansas, Cathleen Hoffman of Rogers, Arkansas, Bonnie Kincaid of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, and Darlene Velvet Hoffman of Lincoln, Arkansas. One brother Bill Stark; eighteen grandchildren, Destiny (Jon) Watts, Ferrari Chantae (James) Payne, Keshia (Addison) Williams, Aaron Kincaid, Austyn Burrell, Nick Kincaid, Eric Burrell, Brandon Holderly, Allegra Hoffman, Chase Holderly, Emily (Jessie) Reynolds, Jade Holderly, Brianna Cecil, Kaylee Kincaid, Desiree Cecil, Brody Cecil, Sutton Hoffman, Rowan Hoffman; seven great grandchildren, Jocelyn Watts, Kira Watts, Kaydence Hoffman, Kory Hoffman, Addilyn Williams, Kason Williams, Kinsleigh Payne; numerous nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 6:00-7:00 PM at Luginbuel Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held 10:00 AM Wednesday, July 12th, 2023, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Burial will be in the Campbell Cemetery in West Fork, Arkansas, there will be no graveside service held.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Dustin Lee Dougan

Dustin Lee Dougan, age 42, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville, Arkansas, after a long hard fought battle with cancer. He was born April 13, 1981, in Longview, Texas, the son of Paul and Kathy (Cauthen) Dougan.

Today we celebrate Dustin's life and treasure our memories of him. A true and faithful servant of God, who worked tirelessly to bring people to God. Even through his journey of fighting cancer he touched so many lives. God and his faith always came first, but his wife and kids meant everything to him. Our funny, happy-go-lucky, and caring guy is now home. No more pain and suffering, he has been made whole.

Dustin was a member of the Center Street Church of Christ. He worked for PG Telco for eighteen years before his illness required him to retire.

He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Tom and Myrtice Dougan, and his maternal grandfather, Kenneth Cauthen.

Survivors include his wife, Shelley Ledford Dougan; two children, Parker Dougan and Payton Dougan; his parents, Paul and Kathy Dougan; one brother, Derek Dougan and his wife Suzanne; two nephews, Bryce and Baker Dougan; maternal grandmother, Dortha Cauthen; his father and mother-in-law, Donald and Kathy Ledford; numerous other family and friends.

Funeral service was held Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Center Street Church of Christ in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Burial was in the Sharp Cemetery in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Dustin's honor to the Play4Jarren Foundation. https://www.play4jarren.org/donate.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Nelda F. Kyger

Nelda F. Kyger, 81, passed away on June 25, 2023, in Springfield, Missouri. She was born on December 14, 1941, to Melba Alice Culp and D O Fenton.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Louie H. Kyger, and her son, Charles G. Nevels.

She is survived by her sister, Jimmie Ann Shelton; brother, David Fenton; children, Robert L. Nevels and Joanna L. Mix; 10 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and one great grandchild.

A private memorial will be held in DeQueen, Arkansas, at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Teen Challenge Boys Adventure Ranch, 19778 Boys Home Road, Morrow, AR 72749.

Arrangements are by the Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory where online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Earl Junior Perkins

Earl Junior Perkins, age 62, a resident of Farmington, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Circle of Life Hospice Home in Springdale, Arkansas. He was born August 18, 1960, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the son of Charles Alvin and Ida Fern (Jordan) Perkins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ida Perkins, two sisters, Barbara Perkins and Francis Gibbs, and three brothers, Charles Lee Perkins, Donnie Perkins and Billy Perkins.

Survivors include two sons, Charles Perkins of Farmington, Arkansas, and Oscar Perkins of Amarillo, Texas; one daughter, Angela Perkins of Decatur, Arkansas; one brother, Gilbert Perkins of Lincoln, Arkansas; eight grandchildren, Kylie Perkins, Savannah Perkins, Tatum Perkins, Tripp Perkins, Paisley Perkins, Porter Perkins, Marshall Perkins and Mallory Perkins; and an host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 6-7 p.m., Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Luginbuel Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Westside Freewill Baptist Church, 1304 Johnson Rd, Springdale, Arkansas 72762. Burial will be in the Farmington Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Luke People, Beau Lovell, McAllister Dooly, Jacob Ogden, Joey Pierce and Tom Relph.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Rusty Wills, Rick Hopkins, Clyde Davis, Billy Fitts, Tim Wheeler and Mike Harriman.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Robert Lelan Speight

Robert Lelan Speight died peacefully at home surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer.

Robert was born in DeRidder, Louisiana, on June 27, 1951. He was the second son of six children. Robert lived in Maracaibo, Venezuela, for a year before moving to Marrow in the eighth grade. Robert was always active in life from youth to his death. While attending Lincoln High School, he was in the FFA and played baseball, basketball, and football. Baseball was his favorite sport and he was a devoted Razorback fan. Robert was well-liked and made many life-long friends. He met the love of his life, Sandra "Sandy" Lynn Goldman in 1967. In 1969, Robert was drafted into the Army and served as a military policeman during Vietnam. Before leaving for Army basic training he married Sandy. Robert and Sandy were blessed with two children, Crystal in 1972 and Michael in 1974. After military service, Robert and his family returned to Lincoln, Arkansas.

Throughout his life, Robert was predominantly involved in agricultural construction and campground ownership. He built poultry barns from coast to coast and spent over 30 years involved in the Nebraska Poultry Association. Robert was also a farmer. He enjoyed producing hay and raising cattle on his Lincoln farm with his son and grandson. Robert also had a passion for travel. But nothing gave Robert more pleasure than being a husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, and friend. Robert was a member of the Viney Grove United Methodist Church and was a strong believer in the Lord.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Lelan and Glindle (Sibley) Speight

Robert is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sandy Speight; one son, Michael Speight and his wife Renee of Lincoln, Arkansas; one daughter, Crystal Gray and her husband Jim of Sedalia, Colorado; one brother, Douglas Speight and his wife Dede of Kemp, Texas; three sisters, Judy Bradley and her husband Jerry of Lincoln, Arkansas, Eileen Earl and her husband Olin of Ragley, Louisiana, Nancy Chastain and her husband Ricky of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Kathy Seward and her husband Jim of Houston, Texas; five grandchildren, Clayton, Jenna and Jacey Gray and Robert and Audrey Speight; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held Monday, July 10, 2023, at the Viney Grove Methodist Church. Burial was in Bethesda Cemetery in Morrow, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers, family ask memorials be made to Habitat for Humanity.

Online guestbook www.luginbuel.com.

