What’s Happening

CANE HILL

POTTERY KILN SITE TOUR

The general public is invited to tour a historic pottery kiln site of the remains of two wood-fired ground hog-type kilns that were originally constructed in the 1860s on Saturday, July 15. Tours will be led by professional archaeologists, allowing visitors an up-close view of ongoing excavations and a glimpse into the archeological process. Public tours of the kiln site will take place each hour on the half-hour between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Registration is required. Go to the website, historiccanehillar.org, for the link to register under the Events tab. Cane Hill is located on Highway 45, between Prairie Grove and Lincoln.

FAYETTEVILLE

EQUALIZATION BOARD SCHEDULE

The Washington County Board of Equalization will continue taking appointments through Aug. 21, 2023. The Board of Equalization will begin meeting at 9 a.m., Aug. 1, in the assessor's conference room. At this time, the board members will be sworn in, have their organizational meeting, and will begin the session for the year.

FARMINGTON

FARMERS MARKET

Farmington Farmers Market is held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays at Creekside Park off Broyles Street.

LINCOLN

FARMERS MARKET

Lincoln Farmers Market has been changed to 5-7:30 p.m., Thursdays. It is held at Appletown Store, 1862 Pridemore Drive. The farmers market is sponsored by Appletown and Lincoln Chamber of Commerce.

PRAIRIE GROVE

FARMERS MARKET

Prairie Grove Farmers Market is held 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays on Buchanan Street next to Mock Park. The market is sponsored by Main Street Prairie Grove.