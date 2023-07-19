A little magic

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Magician Aaron Acosta presents his magic show this day for the summer reading program at Farmington Public Library. Acosta, a professional magician from Arkansas and Memphis, Tenn., fell in love with magic at age 8 when reading a book on magic from the library. He performs hundreds of shows each year at birthday parties, libraries, schools, fairs and festivals.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Magician Aaron Acosta presents his magic show this day for the summer reading program at Farmington Public Library. Acosta, a professional magician from Arkansas and Memphis, Tenn., fell in love with magic at age 8 when reading a book on magic from the library. He performs hundreds of shows each year at birthday parties, libraries, schools, fairs and festivals.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Magician Aaron Acosta presents his magic show this day for the summer reading program at Farmington Public Library. Acosta, a professional magician from Arkansas and Memphis, Tenn., fell in love with magic at age 8 when reading a book on magic from the library. He performs hundreds of shows each year at birthday parties, libraries, schools, fairs and festivals.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Noelle Bree, 8, of Fayetteville, and Jackson Bentley, 10, of Farmington, help magician Aaron Acosta with a magic trick during his show June 27 at Farmington Public Library. Acosta's show was one of several programs hosted by the library for its summer reading program. To see the library event calendar or sign up for the library newsletter, go to the city website, cityoffarmingtonar.com.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Noelle Bree, 8, of Fayetteville, and Jackson Bentley, 10, of Farmington, help magician Aaron Acosta with a magic trick during his show June 27 at Farmington Public Library. Acosta's show was one of several programs hosted by the library for its summer reading program. To see the library event calendar or sign up for the library newsletter, go to the city website, cityoffarmingtonar.com.