All-Conference football Cards

FARMINGTON -- A host of players from Farmington's 2022 football team that finished 7-4 overall and went 5-2 in the 5A West received postseason honors.

College Signees

Five Farmington players accepted scholarships to play football in college on March 15 in a joint ceremony held at Cardinal Arena.

Peyton Funk will play wide receiver for Quachita Baptist University. Cooper Gardenhire signed as a linebacker for Delta State University, of Cleveland, Miss. Wyatt Powell was tabbed as a defensive back by Hendrix College, of Conway. David Stettmeier inked to play defensive line for North Eastern State University of Tahlequah, Okla. Dawson Triplett's move to offensive line as senior resulted in an offer from St. Mary's University.

Coach J.R. Eldridge said all five guys who are getting to go on and play at the next level share two things in common.

"No. 1 , I think that all five of these guys are extra-mile guys, and when I say that what I mean is when you ask them to go one mile, they're going to go two," Elridge said. "And then the second thing about all five of these guys is they're leaders. So when you ask them to go one mile and they go two, they help get other guys to become an extra-mile guy. So, I'm really, really excited about these guys going on to play at the next level and get educated at the next level and can't wait to see them develop."

All Conference

Farmington's 2022 All-Conference selections include safety Sam Wells, quarterback Cameron Vanzant, running back Russell Hodge, linebacker Andrew Disheroon, wide receiver Lawson DeVault, linebacker Zach Ralston, Carter Moad, tackle Dawson Triplett, center Hunter Marshall, defensive lineman Scout Morrison, tight end Jagger Gordon and safety Wyatt Powell.

All-State

Three Cardinals were named All-State, wide receiver Peyton Funk, who had 71 receptions for 1,100 yards, averaging 15.5-yards per catch, 100 yards per game with 12 touchdowns, middle linebacker Cooper Gardenhire, who recorded 103 tackles, two sacks, eight tackles for loss, two interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one defensive touchdown and five offensive rushing touchdowns, and defensive lineman David Stettmeier, who made 69 tackles, two sacks, 14 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles.