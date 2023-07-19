Cardinal lineman tabbed by St. Mary’s

FARMINGTON -- Dawson Triplett started two straight years on the Cardinal line, switching from defense to offense as a senior and signed with St. Mary University, of Leavenworth, Kan.

Farmington football coach J.R. Eldridge referred to Triplett as an extra-mile guy and All-Conference performer when introducing him among 10 Farmington students signing national letters of intent to continue their education in collegiate competitive programs on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Cardinal Arena.

"He's been a two-year starter for us. His first year he started on the defensive line for us, made some great plays. He transitioned to the offensive line," Eldridge said.

"As a senior on the offensive line, he had a total grade of 85 percent. That's his average over 11 games. He had 12 domination blocks, seven knockdown blocks. He'll be an outstanding lineman for St. Mary."

The Cardinals scored 470 points, averaging 42.7 points per game while allowing 297 total points, which factors out at 27 points per game. Eldridge hailed Triplett for his great leadership qualities.

"He's a guy in the locker room that you want in the locker room, who not only gets other guys to buy in, but also is a great teammate to them and helps them, especially younger guys understand what to do in our program. I'm real excited about what he's going to do at the next level," Eldridge said.

Triplett's parents, Brian and Tiffany Rogers, accompanied him during the signing ceremony.