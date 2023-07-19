City to install timed locks at Creekside Park bathroom

FARMINGTON -- The city of Farmington is going to install timed locks on the new bathroom facility at Creekside Park because of problems with vandalism.

In the latest incident, vandals used spray paint in the men's bathroom and cracked a mirror. Other vandalism has been damage to an urinal, damage from shooting airsoft guns inside the men's bathroom and dents in the stall partitions.

At the July 10 City Council meeting, Mayor Ernie Penn said the latest incident was the third vandalism in less than a year at the new bathrooms.

Floyd Shelley, public works manager, said once the automatic locks are installed, doors to the new bathrooms near the large pavilion will lock automatically at 10 p.m. and open automatically at 6 a.m. Timed locks will not be installed at the other bathroom facility.

An investigation into the vandalism continues by Farmington Police Department. The city has a surveillance camera outside the building and officers are reviewing the footage.

Shelley said the bathrooms will be thoroughly cleaned at 3 p.m. Fridays so the building is ready for a busy weekend.