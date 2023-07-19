Collins: professor, civic servant, farmer, wheat expert

Fred Clinton Collins, age 82, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Monday, July 10, 2023, at his home. He was born May 31, 1941, in Prairie Grove, Arkansas, the son of Edgar Clinton and Jewell Elvira (Hunton) Collins.

Fred was an accomplished man. He graduated from Lincoln High School, went on to get his bachelors degree from the University of Arkansas, his masters degree from Colorado State University and then his Doctorate in Plant Breeding & Genetics from Purdue University. He was a professor at the University of Arkansas, later working for and building CR Seeds in Bay, Arkansas. He developed the variety of oat and wheat crop that is used most commonly in the Mid-South. He was known as the "Wheat Breeder" of the Mid-South. He later went on to work in wheat consulting before "retiring." He received many awards from Seed Dealers Association and University of Arkansas. In his retirement, Collins grew vegetables and flowers on the twenty-acre garden in Prairie Grove where he would sell some of the product of his labor. It's a pretty safe bet that Fred gave away far more than he ever sold.

Along with his professional life in agriculture education and production, Fred was a very active in various civic organizations. Fred had served on the Prairie Grove City Council, Prairie Grove Board of Education where he served as president, Prairie Grove Planning Commission where he served as chairman, and the Prairie Grove Lions Club where he again served as president. He helped with the "chicken smoking" for the Clothesline Fair for countless years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Deborah Collins; father and mother-in-law, William and Ovela Sheffield; sister-in-law, Linda Sheffield; and brother-in-law, James Russell.

Survivors include his wife of 62 1/2 years, Jo Anna Collins; one son, Lt. Col. (retired) Richard Collins and his wife Katherine of Winchester, Virginia; one daughter, Debra Houser and her husband Greg of West Palm Beach Garden, Florida; one sister, Deloris Russell; eight grandchildren, BeBe Houser of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Delaney Tomas and her husband Matt of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, William and Alex Collins of Winchester, Virginia, Teddy, Tate, Rudy and Chip Houser, all of West Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral service was held Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Burial was in the Prairie Grove Cemetery.

