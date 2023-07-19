Column: Prayers for law enforcement

Two separate ambush-style July incidents targeting law enforcement leap out as a reminder of St. Paul's admonishment in 1 Timothy 2:2 to pray for those in positions of authority.

Monday, July 3 -- North Carolina State Trooper Jeffrey Dunlap stopped to assist what appeared to be a stranded motorist near Exit 33 on Interstate 26 West in Asheville, only to be shot in the chest at close range with a .44 Magnum pistol.

"Hear me, my God, as I voice my complaint; protect my life from the threat of the enemy. Hide me from the conspiracy of the wicked, from the plots of evildoers. They sharpen their tongues like swords and aim cruel words like deadly arrows." -- Psalm 64:1-2 NIV

Trooper Dunlap's ballistic vest saved him and he returned fire, killing the motorist, later identified as a 57-year-old Leicester, N.C. resident.

Friday, July 14, 2023 -- Multiple officers of the Fargo, N.D., Police Dept. came under fire while out of their vehicles investigating a traffic accident on a busy city street. Rookie Jake Wallin, 23, was shot and killed in the line of duty just three months into the job. Two other officers were critically wounded.

"They sharpen their tongues like swords and aim cruel words like deadly arrows. They shoot from ambush at the innocent; they shoot suddenly, without fear." -- Psalm 64:3-4 NIV

An eye witness told the Associated Press the shooter was at the rear of a car in a bank parking lot near the traffic crash when he fired. Police, not more than 20 feet away, weren't looking in his direction when he began shooting.

"They encourage each other in evil plans, they talk about hiding their snares; they say, "Who will see it?" They plot injustice and say, "We have devised a perfect plan!" Surely the human mind and heart are cunning." -- Psalm 64:5-6 NIV

A fourth officer returned fire, killing the shooter, identified as a 37-year-old Fargo resident.

"But God will shoot them with his arrows; they will suddenly be struck down. He will turn their own tongues against them and bring them to ruin; all who see them will shake their heads in scorn." -- Psalm 64:7-8 NIV

Tuesday, July 11 -- Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams tweets, "Trooper Dunlap was legally justified to use deadly force," adding, "no criminal charges will be filed in this matter and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation may close this investigation."

"All people will fear; they will proclaim the works of God and ponder what he has done. The righteous will rejoice in the Lord and take refuge in him; all the upright in heart will glory in him!" - Psalm 64:9-10 NIV

There's no apparent motive for either attack, and human understanding can't explain why one officer died while others survived.

Meanwhile, the Fargo, N.D. investigation continues. Wallin's remembered for his sense of humor, desire to serve the community of Fargo, N.D., and willingness to put himself out there to make a difference.

"We the People" need to habitually pray on behalf of law enforcement, using model passages for deliverance from ambushes like Psalm 140: verse 1, "Deliver me, O Lord, from the evil man: preserve me from the violent man;" verse 4, "Keep me, O Lord, from the hands of the wicked; preserve me from the violent man; who have purposed to overthrow my goings," and verse 8, "Grant not, O Lord, the desires of the wicked: further not his wicked device; lest they exalt themselves. Selah."

Law enforcement officers stand to benefit by praying Psalm 25:21-22 (Living Bible) over themselves when going on patrol, "Assign me Godliness and Integrity as my bodyguards, for I expect you to protect me and to ransom Israel from all her troubles."

Wallin served with the Minnesota National Guard and had been deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq from Nov. 1, 2020, to July 19, 2021. A 2018 graduate of St. Michael-Albertville High School, the school's football Twitter post acknowledged the passing of one of its own, "Jake played linebacker for the STMA Knights and was a hard worker that always brought a big smile. The Knights Football program would like to express our condolences to the Wallin family, friends, and communities that Jake was an important piece of and will be greatly missed."

Wallin's sacrifice in the line of duty also reminds us that freedom isn't free.

Mark Humphrey is a writer for the Washington County Enterprise-Leader. The opinions expressed are the author's own.