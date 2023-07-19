COLUMN: The end to a fun summer reading program

A big "Thank You" to everyone who participated in our Summer Reading Challenge Program and our Summer Art Contest. We hope you all had a great time. Congrats to all our winners!

This was my first time to watch the end of Summer Reading kids get into the foam cannon. What a fun time they all had.

One dad confided to us that his daughter was coming over and wanted to give him a big foam hug. He knew she wanted to get his clothes covered in foam. "You have to let her," we told him. "This will make a great memory." So when she came back over and wanted to give him a big foam hug, he let her hug him and then scooped her up in his arms. You should have seen the look on her face! She was so surprised and delighted for this moment with her dad. He carried her back over to the foam and placed her in it to continue playing. We all laughed, but we knew something wonderful had just happened. This daddy-daughter moment would always be remembered.

Thank you to all of our patrons who have hung in there with us while we were under this spending freeze. We are hopeful it will end soon. We currently have a few new library items with more on the way. So keep checking with us.

We have the A/C on so you can be comfortable while you browse for books and DVDs. You might want to check out our audiobooks that you can listen to while you work. We have a nice selection.

As always our library cards are free, it only takes about five minutes to get you one. So come by and check us out.