Flowers-N-Friends reopens after damage from fire

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Tammy Swaffar, owner of Flowers-N-Friends, did not celebrate her business' eighth anniversary the way she would have imagined.

A fire broke out in the store on Thursday, May 8, and the belief is that the fire was the result of a lightning hit on the building the night before. The next day the breaker started flipping. Swaffar was there when it happened and she and her staff saw a spark fly that caught a decor piece on fire.

"We had spot fires going on throughout my shop," Swaffar said. "I was just grateful I was there. If we had not been there, we probably could have lost half of Main Street by the time it got under control because the buildings are so old downtown."

They called 911 and fire trucks quickly responded to the emergency. Swaffar said the store mainly received smoke damage but she also lost her computers.

This was the Thursday before Mother's Day, a big day in the florist industry, and people came to the rescue to help her fill her orders for the special day, along with orders for other events, including a wedding. Flowers-N-Friends set up in the American Legion building in Prairie Grove and the owner of Springdale Flower Shop allowed her to work out of his store to fill her orders.

"The last thing I wanted to do was call a bride and say I can't do your wedding," she said.

Almost two months later, Swaffar held a ribbon cutting and grand "reopening" for her store. As part of the reopening, the business has moved back into the front part of the building so customers can enter the shop from Buchanan Street.

Swaffar said she closed the front part of the store and rented the space to Old School Vintage during covid. Customers couldn't come inside because of covid concerns and Old School Vintage needed more space.

To prepare to reopen the shop, she said they had to completely empty the building to rewire for the internet. She repainted and now the front part of the store has home decor, flowers, plants and gift items for sale.

"Now my front door is open. I'm excited about it," Swaffar said, noting that most people use her back door anyway but having the front door open will help with traffic in and out of the store.

The business has two full-time employees. In addition to Swaffar, others at the store are Leslie Tabor and Carter Collins. Lynn Davis is a part-time delivery driver. Carter is attending a master florist class in Little Rock and when he graduates the store will have three certified master florists.

When Swaffar purchased the shop eight years ago, it already was well established as a florist business. Neta Rae Faddis owned the shop for 35 years and it was owned by another family before that.

Swaffar said she has stayed in downtown Prairie Grove because the community knows the store and she believes Prairie Grove needs a flower shop.

"I like the small town community and I like the atmosphere. I'm in the downtown and am part of all the flea markets," Swaffar said.

Swaffar said the shop's goal is to keep growing and putting itself out there.

"Carter is bringing a lot to us with his youth. I hope he has a future in the floral industry. We need young people to continue it on."

Swaffar said her favorite part about being a master florist is that "you can design something and it expresses what someone is trying to say to someone."

She added, "My mission is we design what you want to say. I like to be able to put smiles on people's faces."

The shop also deals with grief and sympathy. Swaffar said she believes flowers help a family with closure.