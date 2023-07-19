Football coach remembers slain police officer

Football coaches witness their players absorb cheap shots and blindsides over the course of a career, but a senseless act of terrorism -- that's insanity.

Jared Essler, a history teacher and head football coach at St. Michael-Albertville High School, situated about 33 miles northwest of Minneapolis, Minn., was getting in a trip last week before fall camp.

Essler's visit to Fargo, North Dakota, turned tragic as he learned one of his former linebackers had been taken out by a treacherous blindside.

Football's an emotional game and coaches habitually lobby the officials to enforce the rules to protect their players.

A 15-yard personal foul penalty serves as a strong deterrent, especially when combined with a loss of down, change of possession, or ejection that might be assessed with a blatant infraction.

But as much as he serves as an advocate on behalf of his players, no football coach has a game plan prepared to deal with a terroristic act cutting down one of his own in the prime of life.

Jake Wallin, a 2018 STMA graduate who played football all four years including two on varsity, had taken a job as a police officer at Fargo.

On Friday, while Essler was in town, Wallin, 23, was shot and killed in the line of duty just three months into the job. Two other officers, Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes, were critically wounded during what was described as an "ambush-style" attack.

The shooter opened fire while the officers were out of their vehicles investigating a traffic accident on a busy city street.

An eye witness told the Associated Press the shooter positioned himself at the rear of a car in a bank parking lot near the traffic crash and was holding up the trunk of a car with one arm.

She saw him pull out a gun and open fire.

The closest officer to him was not more than 20 feet away, and the officers weren't looking in his direction when he began shooting.

A fourth officer at the scene, Zach Robinson, a seven-year veteran with the Fargo Police, returned fire.

Robinson, Wallin's training officer, stopped the shooter, identified as a 37-year-old Fargo resident who later died at the hospital. Robinson's credited with saving lives.

KARE, a Minneapolis TV station, reported Essler was visiting Fargo at the time of the shooting and later learned that Wallin was the officer killed.

"I think we're all kind of collectively grieving as a community," Essler said. "I just always remember his smile. He genuinely enjoyed other people and being a part of the team. You could just tell he'd be successful in any sort of career path that he went into."