Grand Savings Bank donates to community building

Grand Savings Bank has donated $1,500 for upgrades to the Viney Grove Community Building, a facility that is about 100 years old.

Viney Grove Community Building once was a one-room schoolhouse that served children in first through eighth grades until the 1940s when it consolidated with Prairie Grove.

Since then, the building has been used as a gathering spot for the community and is used to frequently host birthday parties, family reunions, holiday celebrations and other similar events. Rental income and donations provide for the maintenance of the building and payment of utilities.

Plans for the current upgrade are to replace the broken and scarred chairs with new commercial-grade folding chairs.

The community center, which is one of the few of its kind still being maintained and used, is overseen by a committee consisting of Beth Everett, Mary Frances Kretchchmar, Sue Lee, Sandy Smith and Cheryl West.

The committee expresses thanks to Grand Savings Bank for the generous donation to help preserve a historic landmark in the Viney Grove Community.