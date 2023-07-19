Indoor champ lands $96K scholarship

FARMINGTON -- State 4A Indoor high jump champion, Josh Blakely, a 2023 Farmington graduate, signed with Evangel University, of Springfield, Mo., on a track and field scholarship.

Farmington boys basketball coach Johnny Taylor introduced Blakely, welcoming those in attendance at Cardinal Arena to what he called "a special day and what's obviously a special group of athletes."

"I had the honor of coaching Josh Blakely this past season in basketball. I asked some of Josh's teammates about what they'll remember most about Josh. They talked about the fact that it wasn't going to be how athletic he was, or talented he was or how much he helped us win games, but how humble he was and he's a selfless leader," Taylor said.

Taylor said Josh and his twin brother, Caleb, devoted themselves to service.

"There was never a game when they weren't the last ones out of the locker room. They were helping us pick up trash, they were never entitled about anything we ever asked them both to do. They did it and they did it with a gracious attitude," Taylor said.

Josh's favorite memories from competing in athletics at Farmington stem from playing on the varsity with Caleb for their senior season, in which they helped the Cardinals go 35-1 and reach the Class 4A State semifinals, and winning the state indoor track and field meet on Feb. 18 at Fayetteville.

Josh was one of three athletes to clear 6-feet. His winning jump was 6-06.00, beating out No. 2 Savion Hall, a Southside-Batesville junior, who went 6-02.00, and third place,Seth Lowe, of Shiloh Christian, who reached 6-00.00.

"It was hard, normally in high jump, you're supposed to go quickly, but there were a lot of competitors. I'd jump then I'd have to wait 20 to 40 minutes before I jumped again. It was a lot of a mental battle to stay focused. I just had to focus on the task at hand and nothing else," Josh Blakely said.

Taylor pointed out that Josh also showed up that same night and helped Farmington win a district championship over tournament host Berryville, on the Bobcats' home court.

At various times during his senior season, Josh was ranked No. 1 in high jump for his classification, ranked No. 2 in Arkansas overall, and ranked No. 46 in the nation for indoor high jump.

"Josh is the true definition of a student-athlete. Evangel's not only getting a phenomenal athlete, they're getting a phenomenal person," Taylor said.

On March 15, Josh, accompanied by his parents, David and Laura Blakely, twin brother, Caleb Blakley, and sister, Jamie Blakely, signed a track scholarship with Evangel University worth $96,000.

Taylor asked Evangel assistant track and field coach Joshua Saak what he liked about Josh.

Saak told Taylor he loved the recruiting questionnaire Josh filled out.

"It was obvious from that that Josh was a great kid and he was a phenomenal athlete. He's got a ton of raw talent and we can mould him and he can blossom here at Evangel and become a phenomenal athlete," Saak stated in his response.

Taylor noted that to become a national qualifier in the indoor season for high jump, an athlete must be able to jump 6-feet-8, and that when Coach Saak saw a video of Josh clearing 6-feet-9, he knew that he could place Josh into a situation where he will be offered resources to help him reach his full potential.

"Evangel is entering a new conference and Josh will be part of a team that has 'starting five' track athletes. He will also be with a teammate who is a two-time qualifier in the high jump, who is currently a junior. Coach Saak said Josh will have someone to push him every single day to reach his full potential," Taylor said.

At Evangel, Josh will be competing in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference. He plans to major in nursing.

"Josh, I know that I speak for all of us when I say, 'I know I'm going to miss seeing you in a Cardinal uniform,' but we're all excited to see you reach your full potential at Evangel," Taylor said, as he concluded his remarks.