Lincoln celebrates multiple letter winners

LINCOLN -- Lincoln honored football along with athletes from each sport the school sponsors during its athletic awards banquet in the spring.

One of the highlights from that event featured head football coach Reed Mendoza recapping the fall of 2022 football season in which the Wolves finished the regular season at .500 with a 5-5 record. That, however, was enough to get them into the playoffs for an unprecedented third straight year.

Mendoza began by thanking the staff, administrators, families and parents for their support of the football program, then singled out the graduating Class of 2023 for their leadership. Mendoza called out Val Diaz, Nick Moua, Layne Sellers, Mason Adkins, Lucas Adkins, K.J. Antoine, Josh Pack, Dakota Dossey, Tsimtxhua Vang and Kevin Lee by name and honored them for making history.

"There was not a ton of success early on, but these guys stuck it out and they were a great group to coach, and they are the only class in school history to make the playoffs in all three years of their careers," Mendoza said. "I especially appreciate the guys who were there for the whole ride. I want to thank the entire team for their effort and commitment to making this a better program.

The class helped Mendoza achieve the distinction of becoming the first head coach in school history to guide the Wolves into a playoff berth for three straight years. He's the only coach to do so in consecutive seasons.

"There's lots of time and effort put into each year. Football is the most time-demanding sport that there is, and our kids are stretched thin. Let's stay the course and take another step forward next year and continue to build our football program," Mendoza said.

All-Conference Football

Mendoza listed a host of individual awards for football.

Running back Kale Jones and receiver Jace Birkes were tabbed as co-recipients of the Offensive Player of the Year award. Opponents had to account for both of them at all times. Kellar Price was named Defensive Player of the Year. Trace Wallace won the Newcomer of the Year award. The Trenches award for Offensive/Defensive lineman Player of the Year was given to Kaleb Roy. Sellers and Pack shared the Wolf Award. Sellers was also named Special Teams Player of the Year. Moua was given the Pitts Award.

Jace Birkes was named All-State honorable mention and voted to the All-Conference 4A-1 team along with Price, Roy, Jones, Ryan Provence and Drew Moore.

Sellers made All-Conference honorable mention as did Bryce Bradley.

Roy and Sellers were listed on the KURM Dream Team.

Four Year Letters

Lincoln athletic director Deon Birkes served as emcee. He said that 151 of the high school's 350 student enrollment participated in athletics during the 2022-2023 school year.

Athletes who lettered four years in a sport were recognized during the banquet at Wolfpack Arena, Saylor Stidham, softball; Ryleigh Landrum, softball and volleyball; Drayden Christianson, soccer; Jakkson Grisham, soccer; and Lily Riherd, softball.

A framed Lincoln varsity letter was presented to student athletes who lettered four years in one sport, along with a gold watch featuring Lincoln's Wolfpack emblem.

Three Year Letters

Athletes who lettered three years in a sport included Landrum, softball and volleyball; Moa, football; Grisham, soccer; Christianson, soccer; Riherd, softball; and Stidham, softball.

Silver watches with a maroon face featuring Lincoln's Wolfpack emblem were presented to student athletes who lettered three years in one sport. Deon Birkes said the three and four year letter awards take into account of athletes, who letter at another school and then transfer to Lincoln.

"As long as you can prove it, we'll honor that," he said.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader A gold watch featuring Lincoln's Wolfpack emblem was presented to student athletes who lettered four years in one sport, during the school's athletic awards banquet held Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Wolfpack Arena.



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader A framed Lincoln varsity letter was presented to student athletes who lettered four years in one sport, during the school's athletic awards banquet held Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Wolfpack Arena.



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Lincoln athletic director Deon Birkes displays a Lincoln varsity letter during the school's athletic awards banquet held Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Wolfpack Arena. Birkes served as emcee for the event and disclosed that 151 of the high school's 350 student enrollment participated in athletics during the 2022-2023 school year.



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader This wooden plaque engraved with Ashlyn Khilling's name as "Best Offensive Player" for the 2022 volleyball season and Lincoln's wolfpack emblem is typical of postseason recognition given to Lincoln athletes during the school's annual athletic awards banquet held on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Wolfpack Arena.



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Athletes who lettered four years in a sport were recognized during Lincoln's athletic banquet held on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Wolfpack Arena. From left, Saylor Stidham, softball, Ryleigh Landrum, softball and volleyball, Drayden Christianson, soccer, Jakkson Grisham, soccer, and Lily Riherd, softball.

