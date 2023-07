Lincoln Library announces reading contest winners

Each year the Lincoln Public Library has lots of wonderful events as part of its Summer Reading Program. In addition to performances for kids and an art contest, this year the library also had a reading challenge. Congratulations to the reading contest winners.

Thanks so much to everyone who participated and congratulations to all our Summer Reading

Summer Reading Adults:

1st--Emma Yoder

2nd place--Pamela Reeves

3rd place--Rebecca Woodard

Teens:

1st place--Michael Martinez

2nd place--Jaycee Arreola

3rd place--Nathanial Yoder

Kids:

1st place--Annabella Guess

2nd place--Briella Gilmer

3rd place--Grace Hudgens