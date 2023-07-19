OPINION: Appointments, tuition vouchers are a really ‘big’ deal

These past few weeks have been busy for our state's top executive. She is not, apparently, enjoying the Arkansas outdoors so much with the hot summertime heat, well, who can blame her.

But what she is doing is making some 'landmark' appointments on her watch.

The choices for both the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission and the State Board of Education made within the last week or so, have not been out of character for this young governor.

Both appointments, quite coincidentally, have been middle to older, white men.

No women.

All die-hard Republicans and at least she has stuck with the one overriding fact in appointing almost any Game & Fish Commissioner – the appointee needs to be rather well financed.

Rich in other words.

But the protocol in making the Game & Fish appointment left some of this "Constitutional Created Super State Agency" – the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission – with some heartburn, or was it heartache.

On Sunday, following the early week appointment of Brandon Adams, a nursing home executive, to a seven-year term on the game and fish commission, finally the state's largest newspaper outdoor columnist ferreted out some of the faux paus of the appointment and the ceremony in making the announcement.

The announcement was made with all the pomp and circumstance of the usual announcement, but was void, or so it seemed, of anyone from the Commission or the Commission Director speaking at the event.

It also seemed focused on the governor talking more about "her goal to promote the state's outdoor economy alongside her husband (and First Gentleman) Bryant Sanders." She was widely quoted at the presser: "Bryan and I have made no secret that promoting our state's outdoor economy is one of the top priorities we have. We know that it is (promoting the outdoors) one of the greatest assets that our state has."

No argument there.

Adams, a Conway native, who now lives in Fayetteville, is president and CEO of the Reliance Health Care, Inc., a Conway based company. Yet, he lives in Fayetteville and not Conway?

Hmm?

Austin Booth, who happens to be the director of the Game & Fish Commission, was at the press conference but not asked to speak on the appointment of the new commissioner. Something of a real odd like thing, don't you think?

Our governor did recount a story where she spent six and a half hours on a cold winter's day in a duck blind with her choice for the commission. They did not kill many ducks that day, but apparently future commissioner Adams cemented a relationship with the Governor and First Gentleman, leading to his appointment.

Another appointment that was less sensational and possibly the best appointment Sanders has made after the legislative session was to elevate former state Rep. Ken Bragg to the State Board of Education.

Bragg of Sheridan has been a middle-of-the-road Republican. He was in House leadership and is married to a retired school teacher. He will fit well with the board in place for some very high-profile decisions in the days ahead.

Now back to the first of many peeks under the tent at the LEARNS Act and the rule-making that is going forward, despite the Emergency Clause kerfuffle.

There are 15 pages of rules going forward after a meeting of the Arkansas Board of Education last week. Those rules will hopefully spell out how the estimated 3,300 students who have applied for voucher funding (1,900 have been approved), will receive almost $13 million dollars of state education funds to use this coming school year.

An estimated 1.5% of the state's public-school enrollment or about 6,000 students can receive $6,672 each for private school costs.

That is about 90% of the state and local funding guaranteed for educating a traditional or charter school student.

But the $6,672 will not go to a charter or public school.

There is more on this voucher program to be discussed in the future. Anyone with kids, grandkids, or neighborhood kids in public schools, should be worried about this financial drain to the private section.

Time may tell.

Maylon Rice is a former journalist who worked for several northwest Arkansas publications. He can be reached via email at maylon[email protected]. The opinions expressed are those of the author.